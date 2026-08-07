La Paz Business Leaders Call for Dialogue on Building Pause Proposal

Business leaders in La Paz are calling for transparent dialogue and respect for legal certainty as debate continues over Governor Víctor Manuel Castro Cosío’s proposal to pause large-scale construction projects in the city.

The state chapter of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) issued a statement this week emphasizing that investment decisions, job creation and economic development depend on clear rules, transparent procedures and respect for the rule of law.

Business Position on Development Pause

Coparmex acknowledged that reviewing urban planning instruments is legitimate when city conditions warrant it. However, the organization stressed that any modifications affecting economic activity, investment or real estate development must occur within the existing legal framework.

The business group emphasized that decisions related to urban development should prioritize institutional dialogue, citizen participation and consensus among authorities, specialists, the productive sector and society.

Paul Valdiviezo Pérez, president of Coparmex in Baja California Sur, stated that any determination regarding territorial planning must be supported by technical information, objective diagnostics and sustainable long-term urban planning.

Legal Certainty Concerns

The organization outlined several key principles it considers essential for any urban planning changes: transparency in decision-making, openness to dialogue, respect for legality and previously acquired rights, plus clear and equitable rules for state investors.

Coparmex’s statement aligned with positions previously expressed by the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of La Paz, which has been part of the ongoing debate about construction regulation in the capital.

The business community emphasized that construction projects already underway with all proper permits cannot be stopped if they complied with applicable law when authorized.

Acknowledging Urban Challenges

Both Coparmex and the CCE recognized that urban growth presents significant challenges for La Paz in areas including infrastructure, mobility, water supply, public services and orderly development.

However, the organizations stressed these challenges must be addressed through strategic planning, decisions based on technical criteria and a long-term vision designed to strengthen an environment that favors investment and economic growth.

The debate over La Paz’s development future comes as the city experiences increased construction activity and population growth, raising questions about infrastructure capacity and environmental sustainability.

What Comes Next

Governor Castro Cosío’s proposal would establish a temporary pause on approving new large building projects while authorities develop updated urban planning regulations for the capital.

Business leaders say they support improved planning but want assurances that changes will be made through proper legal channels with input from all stakeholders.

The discussion is expected to continue in coming weeks as state authorities, municipal officials, business groups and citizen organizations work toward consensus on how La Paz should manage growth while maintaining economic vitality and legal certainty for investors.