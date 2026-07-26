Todos Santos Celebrates XVII Mango Festival This Sunday

Todos Santos will celebrate its 17th annual Mango Festival this Sunday, July 27, bringing local flavor, cultural traditions, and family-friendly activities to Plaza Pública Francisco I. Madero. The event is free to the public and begins at 9 a.m. with the popular Carrera de Meseros, a waiters’ race organized by the CROC labor union.

The festival has become a key event on the Baja California Sur calendar, drawing thousands of visitors each summer to the Pueblo Mágico for a full day of food, music, and regional traditions.

Festival Highlights Food and Local Economy

This year’s festival will feature more than 55 dishes prepared with mango, according to Diario Humano. Vendors will offer a range of mango-based plates, from traditional recipes to creative fusion cuisine, alongside local artisan crafts and cultural performances.

Fernando Ojeda Aguilar, Undersecretary of Tourism for the state’s Secretariat of Tourism and Economy (SETUE), said the event serves as more than just a celebration. It is designed to boost the local economy through community tourism and highlight the agricultural identity of the region.

“Our towns are a reflection of the identity of Baja California Sur,” Ojeda Aguilar said in a state government release. “The Mango Festival is an invitation to experience the traditions, flavors, and hospitality of Todos Santos, while generating economic benefit for the families who participate in these activities.”

Cultural Programming and Visitor Draw

In addition to food vendors and the waiters’ race, the festival will include live music, traditional dance performances, and activities for children. The event has grown steadily since its first edition and now draws both local families and international visitors looking to experience the town’s cultural side during peak summer travel season.

Todos Santos has cultivated a reputation for year-round cultural programming, from its Food and Wine Festival to art walks and film events. The Mango Festival fits into that calendar as a more grassroots, community-centered event that celebrates regional agriculture and traditions.

A Festival Rooted in Tradition

The mango harvest has long been an important part of agricultural life in Todos Santos and the surrounding sierra. The festival is timed to coincide with peak mango season and serves as both a celebration and a platform for small vendors, producers, and families to showcase their products.

Ojeda Aguilar said events like the Mango Festival help diversify the tourism offer in Baja California Sur by integrating food, recreation, and culture into the visitor experience. He invited residents and tourists to attend and explore why the state “has it all — from beaches and natural landscapes to communities full of history, tradition, and flavor.”

The festival will run throughout the day on Sunday at Plaza Francisco I. Madero in the center of Todos Santos. Entry is free, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to catch the waiters’ race and browse vendor booths before the midday heat.