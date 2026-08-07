U.S. Appoints New Consul General in Tijuana

The U.S. Consulate General in Tijuana announced the arrival of Lance Hegerle as its new Consul General, effective August 3. Hegerle will lead the diplomatic mission for the next three years with jurisdiction over the states of Baja California and Baja California Sur.

The appointment brings a veteran diplomat with deep regional roots to the post. Hegerle, a native of Escondido, California, holds degrees from San Diego State University and is familiar with the dynamics of the Tijuana–San Diego border region.

Career Diplomat with 27 Years of Service

Hegerle is a career Foreign Service officer with 27 years in the U.S. Department of State. Most recently, he served as director of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) at the U.S. Embassy in Colombia, where he previously held the deputy director role for the same section.

His overseas assignments have included senior positions across Latin America and beyond. He served as political counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Nicaragua, political-economic counselor in Uruguay, INL director in Panama, political-military officer in Guatemala and political security officer in Argentina.

In Washington, Hegerle worked as deputy director of the Office of Central American Affairs and chief of the political section in the Office of Cuban Affairs. He also served as a political advisor to the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and as the U.S. representative to a Spanish-led Provincial Reconstruction Team in Badghis, Afghanistan. His first State Department posting was as a consular officer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Academic Background and Regional Ties

Hegerle holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in international relations from San Diego State University. He also earned a master’s in strategic studies from the U.S. Air War College.

He joins the consulate with his wife, Florencia Hegerle, and their three daughters.

What It Means for Residents

The U.S. Consulate General in Tijuana provides a wide range of services to American citizens and visa applicants in both Baja California and Baja California Sur. The office handles passport renewals, emergency assistance, notarial services and consular reports of birth abroad for U.S. citizens living in or visiting the region.

For residents and expats in Baja California Sur, the consulate remains the primary point of contact for citizen services, though routine visa interviews for Mexican nationals are generally conducted at the Tijuana facility or other consular offices.

Hegerle replaces Christopher Teal, who completed his assignment earlier this year.