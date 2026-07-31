Shapovalov Chases Back-to-Back Titles at Los Cabos Open

Denis Shapovalov is two wins away from defending his crown at the Abierto Los Cabos 250, the ATP tournament that continues to draw international tennis fans and players to Baja California Sur each summer.

The Canadian defeated Czech player Dalibor Svrcina 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, extending his strong record at the event and keeping alive his hopes of becoming a two-time champion. Shapovalov won the 2024 edition without dropping a set, and so far this year has maintained the same level of dominance on the Los Cabos courts.

Champions Collide in Semifinals

Shapovalov will face Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the semifinals, setting up a clash between two former champions. Norrie, who won the tournament in 2021, cruised past Australia’s Bernard Tomic 6-1, 6-0 in just 51 minutes to earn his spot in the final four.

The British player holds a 2-0 career advantage over Shapovalov, although the two have not met since 2021. Norrie has more victories at the Los Cabos event than any other player in tournament history, making him a familiar presence for local tennis fans.

Breakthrough Performances Round Out Semifinals

The other semifinal will feature Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong against American Jenson Brooksby. Wong is enjoying the best run of his career after eliminating top seed Jiri Lehecka earlier in the tournament, and he is now one match away from his first ATP final.

Meanwhile, Tomic reached his first ATP quarterfinal since 2019 before falling to Norrie, while Svrcina surprised fans by defeating Italy’s Luciano Darderi to reach the quarterfinals before running into Shapovalov.

Tennis Tourism Continues to Grow

The tournament, held at Estadio Alejandro Burillo, is part of a growing summer events calendar that brings international visitors to Los Cabos during the warmer months. Tennis fans from Canada, the United States, Europe and other markets continue to make the trip to Cabo to watch top ATP talent compete on the hardcourts.

Along with drawing crowds to the matches themselves, the event generates hotel stays, restaurant visits and tourism spending across the destination. Tournament organizers have worked to position the Los Cabos Open as a reliable stop on the summer ATP calendar, and this year’s field once again includes several ranked players and fan favorites.

The semifinals are scheduled for today, with the championship match set for Saturday. If Shapovalov wins both matches, he will join an exclusive group of players who have won the same ATP 250 event in consecutive years.