Mexico Cruise Tourism Jumps 17% in First Half of 2026

Mexico’s cruise industry posted a strong first half of 2026, with passenger arrivals climbing 17.1 percent compared to the same period in 2025, according to Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism.

The country welcomed 6.5 million cruise passengers across 1,839 ship arrivals during the first six months of the year. That marks a 12.2 percent increase in the number of cruise visits and reflects what Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora called growing confidence from international cruise lines.

“Mexico is in fashion,” Rodríguez Zamora said in announcing the figures, adding that each cruise arrival represents economic opportunity for Mexican families who depend on tourism.

Cabo San Lucas Among Top Growth Ports

On the Pacific coast, Cabo San Lucas joined Puerto Chiapas and Mazatlán as leaders in cruise growth. Meanwhile, the Gulf and Caribbean region saw Progreso and Cozumel post strong numbers as well.

For Baja California Sur, the growth underscores the region’s importance to Mexico’s cruise economy. Cabo San Lucas has long been a marquee stop for ships traveling the Pacific coast, and the latest figures suggest cruise lines continue expanding their commitments to Baja ports.

Bigger Ships, More Passengers Per Visit

Average passenger counts per cruise also climbed. Ships arriving in Mexico during the first half of 2026 carried an average of 3,554 passengers, up 4.3 percent from 3,406 during the same period in 2025.

The increase reflects a broader industry trend toward larger vessels capable of carrying more tourists. For port cities like Cabo San Lucas and La Paz, that means more foot traffic through local businesses, excursion operators, restaurants, and shops each time a ship docks.

What the Numbers Mean for Baja Sur

Cruise tourism plays a significant role in Baja California Sur’s economy, particularly in Los Cabos. Passengers typically spend several hours ashore, booking tours, dining, shopping, and sampling local experiences. Even short port calls can generate substantial revenue for guides, transportation providers, and retailers.

The national growth trend suggests cruise lines remain bullish on Mexican destinations despite broader economic uncertainty. For Baja, that could mean more scheduled stops, expanded itineraries, and continued investment in port infrastructure over the coming years.

Tourism officials have not yet released port-by-port breakdowns for the first half of 2026, but the overall figures point to a robust cruise season across Mexico’s key maritime gateways.