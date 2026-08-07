U.S. Halts Michoacán Avocado Exports After Security Threat

The United States government suspended avocado inspections and shipments from Michoacán on August 5 following security threats against American personnel operating in the state, halting exports from Mexico’s leading avocado region.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico announced the suspension affects all activities of U.S. Department of Agriculture inspectors who certify avocado shipments. The embassy cited “a threat against U.S. interests” but provided no additional details about the nature of the security concern.

According to La Jornada, the suspension stops the inspection and shipping of new cargo to the United States. Avocados harvested and processed on August 4 will still be exported since they were already inspected, but fruit processed August 5 and after can only be unloaded and stored at authorized packing facilities.

What Michoacán Means for Avocado Supply

Michoacán produces the vast majority of avocados exported to the United States. Last year, Mexico exported 1.28 million tons of avocados valued at $3.696 billion USD, with the United States accounting for 87 percent of that total, according to industry data.

The suspension directly impacts regulatory officers from the USDA who verify packing operations for export. Without their certification, shipments cannot legally enter the United States under phytosanitary regulations.

Security Context and Previous Suspensions

The U.S. Embassy reminded American citizens that Michoacán remains classified under a Level 4 travel advisory — the highest warning level, meaning “do not travel.” The State Department cites risk of violence from terrorist groups, cartels, gangs and criminal organizations operating in the state.

This marks the second time in two years that the U.S. has suspended Michoacán avocado exports. In June 2024, operations were halted after USDA personnel were blocked from accessing orchards during a protest by indigenous Purépecha communities.

Michoacán Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla said he is coordinating with the U.S. Embassy security team and federal and state security agencies to restore export operations as quickly as possible. In a video statement, he noted the suspension comes amid recent law enforcement operations that included “very important arrests,” including the detention of a figure identified as Alfonso N, known as “La Quiringua,” described as a major criminal operator in several municipalities.

Industry Response

The Association of Avocado Producers and Exporters of Mexico (APEAM), based in Uruapan, Michoacán, confirmed the suspension and said a delegation traveled to Mexico City on August 5 to meet with U.S. Embassy officials and representatives of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government.

APEAM said its leadership is seeking information about the specific nature of the security threat and working to “manage the necessary actions to minimize impacts on the industry.”

The organization said avocados received at packing facilities on August 4 will be allowed to ship, since they were inspected before the suspension took effect.

What Happens Next

The duration of the suspension remains unclear. The embassy and APEAM have not announced a timeline for resuming inspections.

For consumers in the United States, the impact will depend on how long the suspension lasts and existing inventory levels. Avocado supplies already in transit or warehoused before August 5 remain available.

Michoacán officials and industry representatives are working to address security concerns and restore certification operations, but no specific measures have been publicly announced.