Cabo’s Taxi Drivers Launch Their Own App

After years of watching app-based services reshape ground transport across Mexico, Cabo San Lucas taxi operators decided they were done waiting for someone else to modernize their industry. On Monday, they launched Baja Taxi — a driver-owned, locally built app that puts 207 vehicles on the road with real-time tracking, verified insurance and professional credentials visible before you get in the car.

The app is not a franchise. It is not a partnership with a Silicon Valley startup. It is the product of three taxi sites in Cabo San Lucas deciding they could build the technology themselves and keep the money in the drivers’ pockets.

For riders, that translates into a few practical upgrades: you see the driver’s name, photo and rating before the car arrives. You can share your route with friends or family in real time — a feature many expat residents will appreciate, especially those traveling alone at night. And every vehicle listed on the platform has been verified to carry active insurance and a licensed operator, according to local reports from El Sudcaliforniano.

Cash Only — For Now

Baja Taxi is not competing with the convenience of cashless payments just yet. The platform currently accepts cash only, though operators say card payment integration is on the roadmap. That is not unusual for a locally run launch, but it does mean the app is still competing on features like transparency and safety rather than pure ease of use.

What it lacks in fintech polish, it makes up for in local control. Drivers own the platform. They set the rules. And if the service works in Cabo, they have plans to roll it out across Baja California Sur — which would be a significant shift in places like La Paz and Todos Santos, where the traditional street-hail model still dominates.

Not the First Turf Battle

Cabo’s taxi operators have been navigating the arrival of rideshare platforms for years. In 2024, Uber and local taxi drivers signed a historic agreement after more than a decade of conflict over routes, permits and airport access. That deal helped settle who could pick up passengers where, but it did not solve the larger question of how traditional taxis compete on technology and user experience.

Baja Taxi is the answer to that question — or at least the beginning of one. It gives drivers the tools app users have come to expect, without handing control to a foreign platform that takes a cut of every ride.

What It Means for Residents and Visitors

For expats and tourists, the app could mean fewer awkward negotiations over fares and more predictable service. It also means the option to avoid using international rideshare platforms if you prefer to support local operators. Whether Baja Taxi becomes a go-to option will depend on how quickly drivers adopt it, how smoothly the app runs and whether card payments arrive before users lose patience with the cash-only model.

The bigger test will be expansion. If the platform can scale beyond Cabo and bring the same level of service to La Paz, the East Cape and Todos Santos, it could reshape how locals and visitors move around the state. That is the kind of regional infrastructure shift that does not happen overnight — but it also does not happen unless someone builds it.

Baja Taxi is live now in Cabo San Lucas. The next chapter depends on whether the app delivers what it promises and whether enough riders show up to make it stick.