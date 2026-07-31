Memorial Chico Villagómez Off-Road Race Returns This Weekend

Los Cabos is ready for another weekend of dirt flying and engines roaring. The second annual Memorial Chico Villagómez returns to the Luis “Loco” Sandoval track this Saturday and Sunday, August 1–2, and this time kids get in free.

Local organizers and the Los Cabos municipal government have made the race one of the more family-friendly motorsports events on the regional calendar. Víctor Manuel Montaño Gaytán, director of municipal public relations, announced that all children and adolescents will be admitted at no charge under a new agreement with the event promoter.

The race honors the legacy of Chico Villagómez and has become a gathering point for local racers, teams and fans of Baja’s thriving off-road racing culture. Two full days of competition mean plenty of dust, adrenaline and loud machinery. It also means a chance for families to introduce kids to the sport without the ticket price being a deterrent.

Safety Planning Underway

Municipal authorities and race organizers held a security planning session this week to coordinate emergency response, access control, traffic management and public safety. Government director José Antonio Aviles Pandor attended the meeting, which covered protocols for medical emergencies, crowd management and preventative measures throughout the event. The goal is to keep racers, pit crews and spectators safe while the action unfolds.

Los Cabos has hosted a number of high-profile off-road races in recent years, and the local motorsports community continues to grow. The Chico Villagómez memorial is part of that expansion, with organizers hoping to build the event into an annual tradition that draws more regional competitors and spectators.

What to Expect

The Luis “Loco” Sandoval track is a known venue for Baja motorsports. Expect varied terrain, multiple classes of vehicles and the kind of unpredictable racing that keeps fans on their feet. The two-day format allows for both qualifying rounds and finals, so there will be plenty of action from morning through afternoon on both days.

For parents looking for weekend plans that do not involve another beach trip or resort pool, this is a solid option. The fact that kids get in free makes it even easier to justify. Just be prepared for noise, dust and the possibility that your children will leave the track asking for a dirt bike.

The Memorial Chico Villagómez kicks off Saturday morning at the Luis “Loco” Sandoval track. Show up early if you want a good viewing spot. Pack sunscreen, water and maybe some earplugs.