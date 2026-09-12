Hospiten Cabo Partners With Unidos de Corazón for 25 Pediatric Heart Surgeries

Hospiten Cabo San Lucas will host the 14th Unidos de Corazón medical mission from August 15 to 27, during which volunteer medical teams will perform 25 specialized pediatric cardiovascular procedures for children from across Baja California Sur.

More than 50 doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals from Mexico and abroad will participate entirely on a volunteer basis, donating their time, expertise and experience to provide high-level cardiac care to young patients who require timely treatment.

Why This Matters

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect in Mexico. More than 16,000 children are born with these conditions each year, yet only about 30% receive specialized cardiovascular treatment in a timely manner. Thousands of families face long waiting lists and significant barriers to accessing care.

In Baja California Sur, the Unidos de Corazón Alliance has changed that reality. Through collaboration among civil society organizations, private hospitals and public institutions, the state has achieved nearly 50% coverage for patients requiring treatment — well above the national average and one of the most successful models in Mexico.

A Track Record of Lives Saved

Over the past several years, this collaborative effort has completed 329 pediatric cardiovascular procedures with a 99.6% survival rate. The results reflect not only the quality of medical care but also the impact that shared responsibility can generate when organizations work together.

The Unidos de Corazón Alliance includes Ayuda a Corazón de Niño, A.C., Amigos de los Niños de Cabo San Lucas, Hospiten México, Philips and Terumo Medical. These organizations pool hospital infrastructure, medical technology, specialized supplies and human talent to reach families who need it most.

Hospiten’s Growing Role

Hospiten joined the alliance in 2023 and has since made the facilities of Hospiten Cabo San Lucas and its staff available for these medical missions. Between 2023 and 2025, the hospital hosted four surgical missions, reinforcing its commitment to community health beyond its commercial operations.

“Last year, through our alliance with Hospiten, we achieved 70 procedures,” said Audelia Villarreal, director and founder of Ayuda a Corazón de Niño A.C., in a recent statement. “It is an accelerator and a multiplier of opportunities.”

In a country where thousands of pediatric patients continue waiting for cardiovascular surgery, each procedure represents far more than a medical intervention. It represents time gained, improved quality of life and a possible future for children and their families.

Similar Efforts in Puerto Vallarta

Hospiten Puerto Vallarta has also participated in the Unidos de Corazón program, hosting its second mission earlier this year. For many families in Puerto Vallarta and surrounding municipalities, accessing pediatric cardiac surgery previously meant traveling to other cities — a barrier that involved not only distance but also significant associated costs.

By bringing specialized care closer to home, the alliance demonstrates how corporate social responsibility can directly address gaps in public health infrastructure.

What Happens Next

The upcoming two-week mission at Hospiten Cabo San Lucas will focus on children from all five municipalities in Baja California Sur. Families receive not only the surgical procedure but also pre-operative evaluation, post-operative care and follow-up support through Ayuda a Corazón de Niño’s integrated model.

For expat and resident communities in Los Cabos, the presence of high-level pediatric cardiac care reflects a broader trend: private hospitals expanding their role in addressing regional health needs through partnerships with nonprofit organizations and volunteer medical professionals.