Toddler’s Dengue Case Highlights Cabo Hospital Strain

A three-year-old boy is fighting a severe case of dengue in Los Cabos, and his family is asking the public for financial help to cover his hospital bills. The case, first reported by Metropoli MX, offers a close-up look at the pressure this year’s dengue season has put on local health services.

Iker Alexander Hérculano Ortega was admitted to Children’s Hospital Los Cabos, a private pediatric facility, after his family says they could not get him treated at the Hospital General de Cabo San Lucas because the public hospital was overwhelmed with patients. He has since been diagnosed with an illness linked to both dengue and zika, two viruses spread by the same mosquito, Aedes aegypti.

What the Family Says About Iker’s Condition

According to the family’s account, Iker has needed supplemental oxygen and is showing signs of liver inflammation, a complication doctors watch closely in severe dengue cases. He remains hospitalized while his relatives try to raise money to keep paying for his care.

A hospital bill shared by the family for just two days of treatment, October 22 and 23, totaled 28,605.60 pesos — roughly $1,550 USD. That amount covered emergency care, hospitalization, lab work, X-rays, pediatric consultations, supplies and medication.

Iker’s father, Bruno Hérculano Paulino, made a public appeal for donations of any size. “Whatever you’re able to contribute would be a huge help,” he said, asking people to share the family’s request so it reaches more potential donors.

Those who want to help can contact Iker’s mother, Dulce Fernanda Ortega Franco, at 624 217 8532, or send a contribution to the BanCoppel account 4169161445198574, held by Bruno Hérculano Paulino.

Why Private Hospitals Fill the Gap

Public hospitals in Baja California Sur, run through the state health system, are free or low-cost but can become saturated during disease outbreaks or peak tourist season, when emergency rooms handle a higher volume of patients. Families who can’t get timely treatment at a public facility sometimes turn to private hospitals like Children’s Hospital Los Cabos, where care is faster but paid out of pocket unless the patient has private insurance.

Stories like Iker’s aren’t isolated. Stories like Iker’s aren’t isolated, underscoring how quickly a family’s finances can be strained by a serious illness here.

Dengue Season Still Active in Baja California Sur

Health authorities have been working to contain dengue cases across the state this year. The state government recently reported fumigation efforts covering more than 23,000 hectares to kill mosquito breeding sites, and Los Cabos stepped up spraying after seasonal rains created standing water where mosquitoes multiply, as covered in a previous report on increased fumigation activity in the municipality.

Dengue symptoms typically include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, and rash. Severe cases, like Iker’s, can involve bleeding, organ inflammation and dangerously low blood pressure, and require hospital care. Residents and visitors can reduce their risk by emptying standing water around homes and pools, using mosquito repellent, and wearing long sleeves during early morning and evening hours when Aedes mosquitoes are most active. Anyone with persistent high fever during an active dengue season should seek medical attention promptly rather than wait it out at home.