San José Lights Up Plaza Mijares for Pink Month

San José del Cabo will mark the start of Pink Month with a symbolic lighting ceremony at Plaza Antonio Mijares today, Monday, October 5, at 5 p.m. The event, organized by the Sistema Municipal para el Desarrollo Integral de la Familia (SMDIF), the municipal family welfare agency, will turn landmarks around the plaza pink as a visible symbol of solidarity with people affected by breast cancer.

Sol Delgado Moreno, SMDIF Los Cabos’ honorary president, is inviting residents and families to attend and join what the agency describes as a call to action around prevention and early detection, according to the municipal government of Los Cabos. The ceremony takes place directly in front of the Palacio Municipal, the city hall building that anchors the plaza, making it easy to find for anyone downtown that evening.

Why Pink Month Still Matters Here

October is recognized internationally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Mexican health institutions use it to push early screening messages that don’t always reach smaller communities or seasonal residents. Conversations about breast cancer remain uncomfortable for many families in Mexico, a cultural pattern explored in an earlier Gringo Gazette South piece on whether breast cancer is still taboo in Mexico. Public events like Monday’s lighting are designed to chip away at that silence by making the topic visible in a public, family-friendly setting rather than leaving it as a private medical matter.

Where to Get a Mammogram Locally

SMDIF offices typically act as a point of contact during Pink Month for residents who aren’t sure where to start, according to municipal officials. Baja California Sur is also set to expand access to basic health services through a federal program adding 165 free clinics statewide, though those clinics are not expected to begin operating until January 2027. Anyone unsure whether they qualify for a free or subsidized mammogram should ask directly at their nearest public health center or at SMDIF, since availability and scheduling can vary by location.

What’s Next

Monday’s ceremony is expected to be the opening event of a month of Pink Month activities in Los Cabos, following a pattern of community fundraisers and awareness walks the region has hosted in past years, including past breast cancer awareness races open to residents and visitors alike. Anyone downtown San José on Monday evening can expect the plaza and nearby landmarks bathed in pink light, along with information booths and municipal staff available to answer questions about screening and prevention resources in the municipality.