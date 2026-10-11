San José Firefighters Set Oct. 16 Benefit Dinner

San José del Cabo’s fire department is hosting a benefit dinner on October 16 to raise money for new emergency vehicles, as the department works to keep pace with rapid growth north of town. The four-course pairing dinner, called “Ritual del Fuego” (Fire Ritual), will be held at Chin’s Palmilla starting at 6:30 p.m., with seating limited to 72 guests.

The event is organized with backing from the private sector and in coordination with the Patronato de Bomberos, a civilian board that helps the fire department raise funds and manage donations outside of its regular municipal budget.

What the Money Will Buy

Fire Department Commander Omar Barreras Núñez said the dinner’s proceeds will go mainly toward expanding the department’s vehicle fleet to improve coverage and response times in San José’s north zone, an area that has seen significant population growth along with rising demand for emergency services, according to the municipal government of Los Cabos.

Barreras Núñez added that the department has other short-term needs as well, including prehospital medical equipment such as monitors and defibrillators, plus specialized rescue tools, according to Colectivo Pericú. It’s not the department’s only recent fundraising push — earlier this year it also held a golf tournament that raised funds for a transport vehicle and a water tanker truck for the north zone.

Who’s Footing the Bill

Barreras Núñez thanked businesswoman Carmen Carbajal and the team at Chin’s for their support of the dinner, along with the ongoing coordination with the Patronato de Bomberos that helps keep the department operational between municipal budget cycles.

Between 70 and 75% of the support the fire department receives comes from the business, hotel and restaurant sectors, whether through direct donations or contributions channeled through the Patronato, city officials said. That reliance on private funding mirrors a pattern seen across the municipality, where other departments have leaned on similar partnerships — Cabo San Lucas firefighters, for instance, recently received “Aina,” a privately funded fireboat for marina and vessel emergencies, through donations led by Bisbee’s tournament organizers and the Wayne family.

What This Means for Response Times

San José’s north zone, which includes areas seeing some of the fastest new construction in the municipality, has struggled with coverage gaps as development outpaces emergency infrastructure. Additional vehicles funded through events like this one would let crews reach calls faster in neighborhoods that have grown well beyond what the department’s current fleet was built to serve.

Tickets for the October 16 dinner cost 1,600 pesos per person, or roughly $85 USD at current exchange rates, and are limited given the 72-guest cap at Chin’s Palmilla. Anyone interested in attending or donating directly can contact the Patronato de Bomberos through the fire department for details on availability ahead of the event.