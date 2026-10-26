Cabo San Lucas to Show Off Baja 1000 Race Cars Nov. 10

Downtown Cabo San Lucas will get an early look at the SCORE Baja 1000 this year, with race organizers and city officials setting up a free vehicle exhibition on Tuesday, November 10, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The display will feature 10 off-road vehicles from the SCORE racing organization, giving residents and visitors a close-up look at the trucks and buggies before they head out onto the peninsula. The event is organized by the municipal government of Los Cabos through its Dirección Municipal de Gobierno, the city office that handles permits and coordination for public events, working alongside local business owners and emergency services.

Why Cabo San Lucas Gets Its Own Preview

This year’s race is a bit different from past editions. According to Antonio Avilés Pandor, the city’s director of government affairs, the Baja 1000 will both start and finish in Los Cabos for the first time, rather than passing through only briefly. That change is part of why officials wanted to bring some of the pre-race buzz to Cabo San Lucas rather than keeping it concentrated in San José del Cabo, where the city’s other SCORE-related activities are planned.

Ten restaurants and nightlife venues in the downtown area are signing on to take part, with the city hoping the exhibition draws foot traffic to local businesses during what is typically a slower midweek evening. Officials described the event as a way to extend the economic benefits of race week beyond the start line itself.

Road Closures and Safety Planning

Because the exhibition will take over part of downtown, city planners are still finalizing access routes and which streets will close for the afternoon and evening. Representatives from Seguridad Pública (public security), Policía Preventiva y Tránsito Municipal (traffic police), Cruz Roja (Red Cross) and Protección Civil y Gestión de Riesgos (civil protection) have all been involved in early planning meetings to map out logistics and safety measures.

Exact street closures had not been published as of this writing. Drivers heading through downtown Cabo San Lucas on November 10 should expect some detours in the late afternoon and evening and may want to check locally posted notices closer to the date.

What’s Next for Race Week

The exhibition is a lead-up to the main event: the full SCORE Baja 1000 race week runs from November 9 through 15, with the actual race taking competitors across rugged terrain throughout Baja California Sur. The November 10 display offers a lower-key, family-friendly chance to see the machines up close before the real action begins.

Officials say the preparations are being carried out under direction from municipal president Christian Agúndez Gómez, in coordination with the city’s public relations office. No admission fee has been mentioned for the exhibition, and organizers are positioning it as a casual, walk-through event rather than a ticketed spectator show.