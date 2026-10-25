$3.5M Project Brings Power to La Candelaria, Puerto Chale

If you’ve ever priced out a solar array and battery bank for a piece of land near La Candelaria or Puerto Chale, you may want to hold off on that purchase order. The state government of Baja California Sur says crews are now setting utility poles in both communities as part of a 66.92-million-peso electrification project, roughly $3.5 million USD, aimed at finally connecting them to the public grid.

The work is split between two municipalities. La Candelaria sits in the municipality of Los Cabos, while Puerto Chale falls under La Paz. According to the state government of Baja California Sur, La Candelaria’s portion of the project is about 28 percent complete, while the medium- and low-voltage lines in Puerto Chale have passed the 20 percent mark. The project is being funded jointly by the state government, the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE, Mexico’s national electric utility), and the two municipal governments.

Carolina Armenta Cervantes, head of the state’s urban planning, infrastructure, mobility, environment and natural resources office (known by its Spanish acronym SEPUIMM), said the project responds to what she called a historic demand from residents. She noted that reliable electricity will help families keep food from spoiling, support household economies and improve community safety. Those are modest-sounding benefits until you consider that, for many residents in these communities, refrigeration has meant a generator running on a schedule rather than around the clock.

What This Means for Off-Grid Property

For anyone shopping land in the rural pockets east and south of La Paz, this is the kind of infrastructure news that actually moves the needle. Properties that previously required a full off-grid setup, solar panels, inverters, battery banks and a generator as backup, could eventually be sold or built on a conventional CFE hookup instead. That changes both the upfront construction budget and the long-term maintenance headache that comes with running your own power plant.

None of this means instant transformation. Pole-setting is the prep work that happens before cable stringing and transformer installation, and rural electrification projects in Baja California Sur have a track record of running past their original timelines. Still, with two separate funding partners and visible construction underway, this one has moved further than a planning document. For now, the practical advice for prospective buyers is the same as it always is in Baja: ask about the actual connection timeline before assuming the grid has arrived, and budget as if it hasn’t until the meter is installed.

The broader pattern fits into the steady, if uneven, growth happening across the region, where interest in East Cape-area communities has been building even as basic services lag behind. Grid power alone won’t turn a remote fishing village into a subdivision, but it does remove one of the bigger obstacles standing between rural land and resale value.