Los Cabos Foundation Plans 2027 Women’s Day Event

A Los Cabos nonprofit is already planning ahead for International Women’s Day 2027, with an event designed to connect established professional women with teenage girls from at-risk backgrounds. Fundación Sarahuaro announced the save-the-date this week, though full details on the venue and exact date are still to come.

International Women’s Day falls annually on March 8, and the foundation is building its 2027 edition around the theme “Let’s Talk as a Team.” Organizers say the evening will focus on three core values: equality, mutual respect, and what they describe as the freedom to be oneself.

Who’s Speaking and Why It Matters

The foundation has confirmed Lic. Imelda Montaño Verduzco as keynote speaker. According to Fundación Sarahuaro, Montaño Verduzco brings more than three decades of experience as a businesswoman, civic leader, and public servant, with much of her career focused on expanding opportunities and protections for women.

The foundation says her background is meant to serve as a direct example for the teenage participants, most of whom come from vulnerable economic circumstances in the Los Cabos area. Pairing established community leaders with younger girls facing financial hardship is central to the foundation’s approach, building on Sarahuaro’s own past Women’s Day events that have brought successful local women together with underprivileged high school girls.

Education as a Tool Against Poverty

Fundación Sarahuaro describes education as one of its primary tools for breaking cycles of poverty among local youth. The group says the goal of the Women’s Day event is to help high school-aged girls recognize their own potential and consider options for their future that they might not otherwise see modeled in their daily lives.

The foundation’s tagline, “Educate. Empower. Elevate,” reflects that broader mission, which extends beyond a single annual event into ongoing mentorship and support work in Los Cabos communities.

How Readers Can Get Involved

Fundación Sarahuaro says it will release more information soon about sponsorship opportunities, student scholarships, and other ways the public can participate. For now, the organization is asking supporters to simply mark their calendars while final logistics come together.

Those interested in early involvement or more information can reach the foundation directly at ma*******@*******ro.org. Organizers say updates on dates, location, and participation options will be shared in the coming months as planning continues.