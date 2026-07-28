More Than 300 Hearts Transformed: How a Hospiten and Ayuda a Corazón de Niño Partnership Is Changing Pediatric Cardiology in Mexico

Stories of survival, world-class medicine, and volunteer doctors show what’s possible when private enterprise and civil society row in the same direction — and Los Cabos is where it all began.

There’s a number that matters more than any other in this story: 300. That’s how many children across Mexico have now received specialized cardiac care through a partnership between Hospiten, the international hospital network, and Ayuda a Corazón de Niño A.C., a Mexican nonprofit that has spent the last 25 years making sure that no child born with a congenital heart defect goes undiagnosed or untreated simply because their family can’t afford it.

For readers here in Baja California Sur, there’s a second number that should hit even closer to home: 71. That’s how many patients have received life-changing procedures right here at Hospiten Los Cabos since 2023 — because this is where the whole program started.

Where it all began: Los Cabos

What began as a single medical mission aimed at treating children in Baja California Sur has grown into a national model now reaching families in Puerto Vallarta and Cancún as well. Last August, the 13th “Jornada Unidos de Corazón” (“United by Heart” mission) took place at Hospiten Los Cabos, marking the program’s 250th patient in the state alone.

Since the partnership began, Hospiten Los Cabos has logged 406 pediatric cardiology consultations, 450 echocardiograms, 27 therapeutic catheterizations, and 15 open-heart surgeries. Foundation leaders estimate that in just the past year, these missions covered roughly 55 percent of the estimated annual need for congenital heart care in the entire state — a staggering figure for a region that, not long ago, had no local option at all for families facing a pediatric heart diagnosis.

A model that keeps multiplying

Three years ago, Ayuda a Corazón de Niño found a strategic partner in Hospiten, which opened up its hospital infrastructure, advanced technology, and clinical teams across its Mexican locations. The results have been dramatic: in the last year alone, nearly 70 pediatric cardiac procedures were performed across Hospiten’s hospitals nationwide.

“Last year, through this alliance with Hospiten, we achieved 70 procedures in a single year. It’s an accelerator and a multiplier of opportunity,” says Audelia Villarreal, founder and director of Ayuda a Corazón de Niño A.C.

In a country where thousands of children are still waiting for pediatric heart surgery, every single one of those procedures means something far bigger than a medical intervention — it means time, quality of life, and a future that once seemed out of reach.

Puerto Vallarta: bringing specialty care to where it’s needed most

Nowhere is that clearer than in Puerto Vallarta, where families from the surrounding region long faced steep barriers to pediatric heart surgery: the need to travel to other cities, the added costs, the long waits. For the second year running, Ayuda a Corazón de Niño organized a specialty mission at Hospiten Puerto Vallarta, made possible through a joint effort between Hospiten, volunteer medical teams, and the Foundation’s national donors — ensuring that no selected patient missed their chance at treatment.

“Being able to bring this mission back to Puerto Vallarta fills us with hope. Every new alliance means another opportunity for more children to receive the treatment they need,” the Foundation shared.

The mission delivered nine successful pediatric cardiac procedures — including closures of patent ductus arteriosus, atrial septal defects, and ventricular septal defects — adding to the fifteen performed during the first mission. In total, 24 children in the region have now received specialized care with excellent clinical outcomes, giving them the chance to grow, develop, and build a future with a better quality of life.

The volunteers who make it all possible

None of this happens without the doctors who choose to donate their time. Pediatric cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensivists, perfusionists, nurses, and other health professionals travel from across Mexico to join Hospiten’s clinical teams for these specialty missions in Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Cancún.

Their commitment reflects a shared belief: that specialized medicine should reach the children who need it most, wherever they are.

Cancún: a new milestone

The most recent chapter of this story unfolded at Hospiten Cancún, where volunteer specialists from across the country spent ten intensive days performing 33 successful pediatric cardiac procedures. That mission pushed the national program past its most significant milestone yet: more than 300 children and adolescents now treated through the combined efforts of Ayuda a Corazón de Niño, Hospiten, volunteer medical teams, and a growing network of social and corporate allies.

Building healthy, independent futures

Behind every procedure is a simple goal. “Our objective is to work today to build healthy, independent adults tomorrow — with the possibility of living fully and reaching their dreams,” the Foundation explains. Each child treated is a child given the chance to study, work, start a family, and live free of the limitations an untreated congenital heart defect imposes.

A partnership that proves it’s possible

The challenge, of course, remains enormous. Thousands of children across Mexico are still waiting for the pediatric heart surgery that could transform their quality of life and life expectancy. But the partnership between Hospiten and Ayuda a Corazón de Niño A.C. proves that when specialized medicine, private enterprise, volunteer doctors, donors, and civil society pull together, real solutions to expand access to healthcare are possible.

Every new partner strengthens this network of opportunity. Every mission writes dozens of new life stories. And every child treated today represents a healthy, independent adult fully woven into society tomorrow — many of them right here in our own backyard.

About Hospiten: Hospiten is an international hospital network with more than 55 years of history, operating in Spain, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Panama. It comprises 20 hospitals and more than 175 medical centers, serving over three million patients annually. In Mexico, Hospiten Los Cabos, Hospiten Puerto Vallarta, Hospiten Cancún, and Hospiten Riviera Maya stand as references in high-specialty medicine, maintaining a firm commitment to social responsibility through their ongoing collaboration with Ayuda a Corazón de Niño A.C. to expand access to complex pediatric cardiovascular treatment.