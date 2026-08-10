Free Pet Sterilization Days Set for San José del Cabo

Pet owners in San José del Cabo have three chances this month to get their dogs and cats sterilized at no cost. The Los Cabos Municipal Health Institute will hold free spay and neuter clinics on August 13, 20, and 27 in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood.

Juan Carlos Costich Pérez, director of the Municipal Health Institute, said the clinics are part of an ongoing effort to promote animal welfare, prevent disease, and encourage responsible pet ownership across Los Cabos. The services will be available to both dogs and cats.

Where and When

All three clinics will take place at Block 15 in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood of San José del Cabo. Veterinary staff will be on hand to perform the procedures and answer questions about post-operative care.

The initiative builds on previous sterilization campaigns that have served hundreds of animals in the community.

What Pet Owners Need to Know

Pets must arrive with at least eight hours of fasting — no food or water — before the procedure. This requirement helps reduce the risk of complications during surgery.

The program will not accept pregnant animals, nursing mothers, or females in heat. These restrictions are in place to protect the health of the animals during and after surgery.

According to the municipal announcement, owners should follow all recommendations provided by the veterinary staff to ensure a safe recovery.

Why It Matters

Costich Pérez emphasized that sterilization helps control the dog and cat population responsibly, reduces the number of abandoned animals, and improves the quality of life for pets. Spayed and neutered animals tend to have fewer health problems and behavioral issues over time.

The program is part of broader municipal efforts to address animal welfare in Los Cabos, including the development of a new animal care and welfare center.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the free service and arrive prepared with their pets properly fasted and ready for the procedure.