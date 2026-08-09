27 Los Cabos Restaurants Offer 15% Off for BCS Residents

Residents of Baja California Sur can now save 15% at 27 Los Cabos restaurants through the end of September, thanks to a new municipal campaign aimed at supporting the local restaurant industry during the summer slow season.

The Los Cabos Municipality launched “Sabores de Temporada” (Seasonal Flavors) on August 1 in partnership with Canirac Los Cabos, the local restaurant chamber. The two-month promotion runs through September 30 and requires only a valid BCS ID and a simple code word at participating restaurants.

How to Claim the Discount

Diners need to show an official government ID with a Baja California Sur address and mention the code TURISMOXV when ordering at any of the 27 participating restaurants. No reservations or advance registration required.

The full list of participating restaurants, eligible menu items and specific terms can be found at turismo.loscabos.gob.mx.

Why the Campaign Launched Now

Summer is traditionally the slowest season for Los Cabos restaurants, which rely heavily on tourist traffic that drops off between June and October. The municipal tourism office says the campaign serves a dual purpose: keeping restaurant staff employed during the lean months and giving residents better access to the destination’s dining scene.

According to the municipal government, the program is part of a broader effort to strengthen local consumption and support family budgets while keeping restaurant workers on payroll.

What Residents Should Know

The discount applies to select menu items at each restaurant, so diners should ask which dishes qualify when they arrive. The promotion is valid for dine-in service only and cannot be combined with other offers unless the restaurant specifies otherwise.

Residents who typically avoid higher-end spots during peak tourist season may find this a good opportunity to explore Los Cabos restaurants they wouldn’t normally budget for.

What’s Next

The campaign runs through the end of September, covering the final stretch of summer before the fall shoulder season begins. Officials say the initiative reflects the municipality’s ongoing partnership with the restaurant sector to keep the local economy active year-round.

Residents interested in participating should check the tourism website for the most current list of restaurants, as terms and participating locations may be updated during the campaign.