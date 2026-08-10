BCS Pilots Japanese Artificial Reef Tech to Boost Fish

Baja California Sur has become the first place outside Japan to pilot an innovative artificial reef technology that uses recycled seashell waste to restore marine habitats, support local fisheries and create new opportunities for sustainable tourism.

The project, launched formally in 2023 through a collaboration agreement between the state government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), adapts a Japanese system originally developed to help struggling coastal fishing communities rebuild ocean ecosystems.

According to an interview on Los Cabos a la Carta, Selma Rodríguez, director of Sustainability Linkage at the state Secretariat of Urban Planning, Infrastructure and Mobility (SEPUIM), explained that the technology uses specially designed plastic crates filled with oyster, clam and chocolate clam shell waste — materials that normally accumulate as an environmental problem in coastal areas.

How It Works

The shell-filled structures act as artificial reefs, creating habitat for fish, invertebrates and other marine species to colonize. Unlike traditional concrete or metal reef structures, the shells provide a natural surface that encourages biological growth.

The state sent a delegation to Japan at the start of the project to study the original technology firsthand. “When we started this project, a group of colleagues was able to go to Japan to experience this and learn how they have evolved the system to support their fishing communities,” Rodríguez said.

The Baja California Sur version adapts the Japanese model by sourcing shell material from local fisheries and processing plants, turning waste into a resource while addressing a long-standing disposal issue.

Five Test Sites Across BCS

The state has installed five pilot reef sites at varying depths, from five meters to 80 meters, each serving a different purpose. Shallow sites are designed for environmental education and sustainable dive tourism. Deeper sites target conservation and sport fishing enhancement.

Officials say the goal is to integrate local fishing communities directly into the program so they understand the benefits and eventually take ownership of the system. “The objective is to integrate the fishing communities so they themselves adopt the model,” Rodríguez explained.

The approach builds on earlier efforts in the region, including successful artificial reef projects in La Paz, and aligns with broader state efforts to balance economic development with marine conservation.

Why It Matters for Anglers and Divers

For sport fishermen, the artificial reefs could create new habitat for baitfish and game species, improving catch rates over time. For divers, the structures offer new underwater attractions as they mature and attract more marine life.

The technology also fits into the state’s broader push for sustainable tourism, an economic priority as visitor numbers continue to grow. By creating long-term environmental assets, the reefs support both the fishing and dive industries without depleting wild stocks.

What’s Next

The state is now monitoring the five pilot sites to measure colonization rates, species diversity and long-term durability. If the results match expectations, officials say the program could expand to additional coastal areas.

The collaboration with JICA continues, with technical support and data sharing between Japanese and Mexican researchers. Rodríguez emphasized that the project is designed to be replicable, allowing fishing cooperatives and coastal communities to eventually deploy their own reef units using locally available materials.

For now, the focus remains on proving the concept works in Baja California Sur’s unique conditions and building local capacity to maintain the structures over the coming years.