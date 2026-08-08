Arco Access Restricted After Sandbar Forms Risk

The Arco de Cabo San Lucas is temporarily off-limits after municipal authorities restricted access to the iconic rock formation following the appearance of a sandbar that allowed visitors to walk directly to the landmark — and created serious safety concerns in the process.

The Dirección Municipal de Protección Civil implemented the closure after hundreds of people began crossing from Playa del Divorcio to reach the Arco on foot, a trek that officials say poses significant risk to anyone who attempts it.

“Se puede, pero no se debe,” Francisco Cota, director of Protección Civil, told local reporters this week. Translation: you can do it, but you shouldn’t.

Why Officials Closed Access

The main danger is sudden changes in tide and swell. The sandbar formation may look stable, but officials warn that rising water could trap visitors between the rocks and the Arco with no safe exit route.

“Hay un altísimo riesgo de que la marea pueda subir de repente y pueda condicionar la salida de las personas de ese punto,” Cota explained. In other words: if the tide rises unexpectedly, people could be stranded in a hazardous area with limited rescue access.

The path itself crosses rocky terrain from Playa del Divorcio before reaching the sandbar, adding another layer of risk for visitors unfamiliar with the area or caught off guard by changing surf conditions.

What Tour Operators and Visitors Should Know

Protección Civil has placed black warning flags at the site and is coordinating with the Capitanía de Puerto, the Mexican Navy and natural reserve authorities to enforce the restriction. According to reports, the Capitanía de Puerto has also suspended boat landings at Playa del Amor to prevent passengers from attempting the crossing.

The decision came after a meeting led by the secretary general of the Los Cabos municipality and involves multiple agencies responsible for maritime safety and the protected area surrounding the Arco.

For visitors who arrived expecting to see the Arco up close, the closure may be disappointing — but officials say it’s necessary to prevent accidents or fatalities. Boat tours that view the Arco from the water remain available and unaffected by the restriction.

When Access May Resume

Authorities have not announced a timeline for lifting the restriction. The sandbar itself is a natural and temporary phenomenon, and access will likely remain limited until the formation shifts or officials determine conditions are safe.

The Arco remains one of Los Cabos’ most-visited landmarks, drawing visitors year-round as part of the region’s record tourism numbers. For now, the message from Protección Civil is clear: admire it from a distance, and leave the walking tour for another time.