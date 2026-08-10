La Ribera Fiestas Return with Headliners, Fishing Tourney

La Ribera’s annual traditional fiestas are set to return this month with a full lineup of entertainment and a major fishing tournament that promises to draw anglers from across the region. The municipality of Los Cabos has announced the complete schedule for the 2026 Fiestas Tradicionales de La Ribera, including headlining performances and the Torneo Copa Presidente fishing competition.

The celebration kicks off Friday, August 14, with a performance by Triple Corona, followed by Mi Banda El Mexicano on Saturday night. Officials say the event is designed with families in mind and aims to strengthen community identity in the East Cape’s northern zone.

Copa Presidente Fishing Tournament Returns

The centerpiece of the weekend is the Torneo de Pesca Deportiva Copa Presidente on Saturday, August 15. The tournament features a guaranteed prize pool of 300,000 pesos (approximately $15,000 USD), funded jointly by FONMAR with 100,000 pesos and the municipality of Los Cabos with 200,000 pesos through the Municipal Fisheries Directorate.

Registration takes place Friday, August 14, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Playa Los Pinos in La Ribera. The tournament has become a signature event under the current administration and draws both competitive anglers and recreational fishing enthusiasts to the East Cape.

What Residents and Visitors Should Know

Acting municipal president José Manuel Larumbe Pineda and Social Development director Carlos Castro Ceseña announced the final details following a working tour of the municipality’s northern zone. Castro Ceseña emphasized that the fiestas are the result of coordination between the Fiestas Committee, local delegational authorities, active community participation, and full support from the town council.

The event follows a similar model to other traditional fiestas held throughout Baja California Sur during the summer months. Officials say the celebration is intended to be family-friendly, accessible, and reflective of La Ribera’s cultural heritage.

For East Cape residents, the fiestas offer a chance to enjoy live music, community gatherings, and regional traditions in one of the area’s more remote coastal towns. For visitors and seasonal residents, the event provides an authentic look at local celebrations outside the resort zones of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo.

Getting There and Planning Ahead

La Ribera is located approximately 90 kilometers (56 miles) north of San José del Cabo via Highway 1 and the coastal access road. The drive takes about 90 minutes under normal conditions. Visitors planning to attend should budget extra time for parking and expect increased traffic during the weekend celebrations.

Officials have extended an open invitation to the fishing community, Los Cabos families, and tourists to participate in the festivities. The event is free to attend, though tournament participants must register in advance.

The weekend marks another step in the East Cape’s growing calendar of community-driven events that blend traditional culture with outdoor recreation. For anglers, it’s also one of the larger prize pools offered at a regional level outside of major international tournaments.