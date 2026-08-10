Bisbee’s Coordinators Meet with City Ahead of 2026 Tourneys

Los Cabos officials and Bisbee’s tournament organizers met this past week to coordinate logistics for the 2026 edition of two of the destination’s most anticipated fishing events. The Bisbee’s Billfish tournament is scheduled for October 11–12, followed by the Bisbee’s Black & Blue from October 20–24.

Clicerio Mercado, coordinator of the Bisbee’s circuit in Mexico, sat down with acting mayor José Manuel Larumbe Pineda to align on event support, public services, and security for the tournaments. The municipality confirmed its full backing, emphasizing the tournaments’ role in promoting Los Cabos internationally and their significant economic impact across local hospitality, retail, and service sectors.

What Makes These Tournaments Matter

The Bisbee’s Black & Blue is widely recognized as one of the world’s richest fishing tournaments, drawing competitors from across North America and beyond. Last year’s prize pool hit record levels, and the event consistently fills hotels, restaurants, and marinas during what is typically a shoulder season for tourism.

According to the municipal government, these tournaments generate substantial revenue for families and businesses throughout the region. Hotels, sportfishing charters, fuel docks, tackle shops, and waterfront restaurants all see upticks during tournament weeks.

Why Los Cabos Is the Sport Fishing Capital

Larumbe Pineda noted that Los Cabos has cemented its reputation as the sport fishing capital of the world, thanks to its natural conditions, infrastructure, and ability to host world-class events. The region’s year-round marlin runs, deep offshore canyons, and a well-developed marina network make it a natural home for high-stakes competition.

The municipality said it will coordinate with the tournament committee and relevant agencies to ensure smooth operations, including traffic management, public safety, and event permitting. Organizers are expected to release additional details on registration, prize pools, and side events in the coming weeks.

What Residents and Visitors Should Know

Anglers interested in competing should watch for official registration announcements from Bisbee’s. Spectators and local businesses should plan for higher-than-usual activity in the marina districts of Cabo San Lucas during both tournament windows. The Billfish tournament runs over a weekend, while the Black & Blue spans five days and typically includes weigh-ins, award ceremonies, and social events that draw crowds beyond the fishing community.

For those not on the water, the tournaments offer opportunities to watch weigh-ins, attend sponsor parties, and see some of the largest billfish catches of the season. Both events have become fixtures on the Los Cabos calendar, and early October is now a reliable window for visitors looking to experience the destination’s sport fishing culture firsthand.