Cabo San Lucas Firefighters Experience Busiest Year on Record

The Cabo San Lucas Fire Department is experiencing its busiest year on record, responding to 2,285 emergency calls so far in 2026.

In May alone, firefighters and emergency personnel handled 515 service calls. Of the year-to-date total, 1,229 incidents were attended by fire engines and rescue units, while 1,156 involved ambulance services.

Among the most common emergencies in Los Cabos were fires, traffic accidents and pre-hospital medical care. During the reporting period, firefighters responded to 65 traffic accidents, 12 gas leaks, and 16 animal and wildlife rescue or relocation calls, underscoring the department’s commitment to public safety.

Ambulance Services and First Response

Department ambulances primarily responded to reports involving sick or injured individuals, including 52 medical emergencies, 65 traffic accidents and 21 fall-related injuries. Due to a temporary shortage of available ambulances, rescue units and fire trucks served as first responders on 13 occasions, providing initial medical assistance until additional resources arrived.

The department also continued its focus on training and professional development throughout May. The Training Division provided advanced certification programs through CONOCER for heavy equipment and fire truck operators, and first-aid instruction to local businesses.

Training and Preparedness Initiatives

Meanwhile, the Preventive Education Division conducted hurricane and tropical cyclone preparedness workshops for hotels, businesses and civic organizations. The Operations Battalion completed an internal vehicle extrication workshop led by the Puyallup Extrication Team, benefiting 20 personnel.

Firefighters have also responded to numerous serious motorcycle crashes in recent months, including several fatal incidents that have claimed more than a dozen lives across the region. These responses have highlighted the critical role the department plays in protecting residents and visitors throughout Los Cabos.