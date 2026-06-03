Southern Baja California Pays Elementary School Teachers the Most

The state of Baja California Sur has the highest average salaries for elementary school teachers in Mexico despite having the country’s smallest teaching workforce, according to Data México.

Teachers in Baja California Sur receive ongoing training aimed at strengthening classroom strategies and addressing challenges specific to each school. As educators face growing social and academic pressures, many amplified through social media, their role in society continues to gain recognition, along with increasing attention to teacher compensation.

Baja California Sur Leads in Teacher Pay

During the first quarter of 2025, Baja California Sur recorded the highest average salary for basic education teachers nationwide at 12,800 pesos per month (about $738 USD), according to Data México. At the same time, the state has the smallest teaching population in the country, with approximately 8,500 educators employed in basic education.

Data México reported that the states with the highest average salaries for basic-level teachers in the first quarter of 2025 were Baja California Sur, followed by Campeche at 12,077 pesos ($697 USD) and Nayarit at 11,612 pesos ($670 USD) per month.

Although Baja California Sur employs the fewest basic education teachers, the state’s salary figures reflect compensation above the national average. The data also underscores the importance of improving working conditions for educators as schools continue to face new challenges.

Union Advocacy and Ongoing Demands

Teachers in Baja California Sur are represented by local union branches such as Section 3 of the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE) and organizations including Movimiento Sindical Cabeño. Educators have organized demonstrations and work stoppages to demand higher base pay, timely salary payments and changes in union leadership.

“I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist,” author John Steinbeck once said. “Teaching might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit.”