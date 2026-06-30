Cabo Hosts Third Annual Wedding Coordinators Conference

Los Cabos Director of Tourism Ana Gabriela Navarro recently participated in the Third Annual 2026 Meeting of the Los Cabos Wedding Planners Guild, an event aimed at strengthening collaboration among businesses that promote the region’s thriving romance tourism industry.

“Romance tourism continues to position Los Cabos as one of the world’s favorite destinations for wedding celebrations, thanks to the quality of its services, breathtaking landscapes and the professionalism of those who make up this industry,” Navarro said.

The annual conference brought together wedding planners, tourism professionals and strategic partners to exchange ideas, strengthen the organization of the guild and promote initiatives that enhance the competitiveness of the wedding industry throughout Baja California Sur.

Maribel Silva, a representative of the U.S. Consulate in Baja California Sur, shared information on services and resources available to help international visitors. Wedding planner Martha Huerta also presented an update on the guild’s progress toward formally establishing an association that will represent its 48 independent members.

The conference was held at Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa.

World-Class Wedding Destination

Los Cabos is internationally recognized as one of the world’s premier wedding destinations, hosting thousands of ceremonies each year. The region is especially popular among couples seeking destination weddings, with peak season running from October through May, when weather conditions are ideal.

Couples can choose from a wide range of venues, including luxury beachfront resorts, boutique hotels and exclusive ranch properties. Popular locations include Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Montage Los Cabos, The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, Flora Farms and Acre Resort.

Most destination weddings in Los Cabos host between 50 and 150 guests. The area’s popularity among international couples has also fueled the growth of specialized wedding planning companies, including Amy Abbott Events and Cabo Beach Weddings, which provide comprehensive planning services for destination celebrations.

Celebrity Weddings in Los Cabos

Los Cabos has also become a favorite wedding destination for celebrities and professional athletes. Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo were married at Flora Farms in San José del Cabo in 2014. Actress Eva Longoria married José Bastón in 2016 at a private residence in the area. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and television producer Brad Falchuk exchanged vows in Los Cabos in 2018, while Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps married former Miss California Nicole Johnson in an elegant beachside ceremony. They are among the many high-profile couples who have chosen Los Cabos to celebrate their weddings.