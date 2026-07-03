Miraflores Receives New Pumping Station and Drainage System

After years of inadequate sanitation infrastructure, the community of Miraflores is set to receive a new sanitary pumping station and drainage network, a project expected to significantly improve public health and quality of life for residents.

Community Committee Established for Project Oversight

The Los Cabos City Council, through its Social Development Department, has established and sworn in the Social Participation Committee, a required step to secure funding through the Social Infrastructure Fund (FAIS). The committee, composed of Miraflores residents, will oversee the project’s implementation and help ensure accountability throughout construction.

Carlos Castro, director of Social Development, said the committee will be responsible for monitoring the project, verifying that technical specifications are met, and ensuring the work addresses the community’s long-standing sanitation needs.

Major Investment Addresses Wastewater Deficiencies

The project is an investment of approximately 37 million pesos (about $2.1 million USD) and aims to resolve persistent deficiencies in the town’s wastewater infrastructure, an issue that has remained without a comprehensive solution for years.

City officials said community involvement will strengthen transparency in the use of public funds while helping ensure the project is completed according to plan.

The announcement was made during a public meeting in Miraflores attended by local officials, including Miraflores Delegate Aremy García, members of the City Council, and representatives from government departments responsible for supervising and executing public works.

With the planning phase now underway, the project marks a significant step toward providing Miraflores families with reliable sanitation services.