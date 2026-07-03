Los Cabos to Host 18th Annual International Motorcycle Rally This Weekend

The 18th Annual International Motorcycle Rally will take place Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, in the parking lot of the Cultural Pavilion, bringing thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from Mexico and abroad to Los Cabos.

Supported by the Los Cabos City Council, the annual event is expected to generate a significant economic boost for the region. Visitors from across Mexico, the United States, and Central America are expected to fill hotels, restaurants, shops, and local businesses while creating temporary employment opportunities.

The rally has helped establish Los Cabos as one of Mexico’s top destinations for motorcycle events and it continues to grow in popularity each year.

Elevating Los Cabos as a Premier Motorcycle Destination

Álvaro Ramírez, president of the Baja Bikers Moto Club, said organizers are working to elevate the rally into one of the five most important motorcycle gatherings in the country. He credited the Municipal Government’s continued support and promotional efforts for expanding the event’s reputation as a safe, family-friendly celebration featuring live entertainment and activities for motorcycle enthusiasts.

High-Quality Entertainment and Summer Activities

A highlight of Southern Baja California’s summer calendar, the rally draws thousands of riders to the shores of the Sea of Cortez. Although this year’s musical lineup has not yet been announced, organizers say attendees can expect the same high-quality live entertainment that has become a tradition throughout the event’s history.