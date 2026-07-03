Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Los Cabos to Host 18th Annual International Motorcycle Rally This Weekend

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
July 3, 2026
Poster advertising the XIX Los Cabos International Motorcycle Rally with a black motorcycle against a sunset backdrop, July 3–4 in Baja California Sur, Mexico. Poster advertising the XIX Los Cabos International Motorcycle Rally with a black motorcycle against a sunset backdrop, July 3–4 in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

The 18th Annual International Motorcycle Rally will take place Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, in the parking lot of the Cultural Pavilion, bringing thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from Mexico and abroad to Los Cabos.

Supported by the Los Cabos City Council, the annual event is expected to generate a significant economic boost for the region. Visitors from across Mexico, the United States, and Central America are expected to fill hotels, restaurants, shops, and local businesses while creating temporary employment opportunities.

The rally has helped establish Los Cabos as one of Mexico’s top destinations for motorcycle events and it continues to grow in popularity each year.

Elevating Los Cabos as a Premier Motorcycle Destination

Álvaro Ramírez, president of the Baja Bikers Moto Club, said organizers are working to elevate the rally into one of the five most important motorcycle gatherings in the country. He credited the Municipal Government’s continued support and promotional efforts for expanding the event’s reputation as a safe, family-friendly celebration featuring live entertainment and activities for motorcycle enthusiasts.

High-Quality Entertainment and Summer Activities

A highlight of Southern Baja California’s summer calendar, the rally draws thousands of riders to the shores of the Sea of Cortez. Although this year’s musical lineup has not yet been announced, organizers say attendees can expect the same high-quality live entertainment that has become a tradition throughout the event’s history.

Related posts:

Miraflores Receives New Pumping Station and Drainage System

Punta Nayu Development Approved in La Paz

Baja Swim Series Challenge Returns at Chileno Bay

author avatar
Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
See Full Bio
Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *