La Paz Women’s Shore Fishing Tournament Increases Prize Pool

The First La Marea Violeta (“Violet Tide”) Women’s Shore Fishing Tournament has increased its prize pool to 30,000 pesos (about $1,700 USD) for the competition scheduled for Sunday, July 5, at El Sargento Beach in the municipality of La Paz.

The tournament will award 7,000 pesos for first place, 5,000 pesos for second, and 3,000 pesos for third. An added 15 prizes of 1,000 pesos each will also be awarded.

Supporting Rural Communities in La Paz

According to the Municipal Institute for Women (IMM), proceeds from the tournament will benefit Fundación Azul Cerralvo A.C. and support programs operated by the institute. The nonprofit organization, based in the rural communities of El Sargento and La Ventana near La Paz, was founded by Justina Domínguez and Lupita Cosío Barrera. Its mission is to aid vulnerable rural families and children living in extreme poverty or with disabilities.

Registration and Equipment Requirements

IMM Director Christa González Robinson said participants do not need professional fishing equipment to compete. Any type of fishing rod or traditional shore-fishing gear will be allowed.

Registration is required through the digital form available on the Municipal Institute for Women of La Paz Facebook page or by scanning the QR code included in the event announcement. Women who have completed the institute’s Shore Fishing Course for Women are exempt from the registration fee.

The tournament is part of a series of activities organized by the IMM in collaboration with Fonmar BCS to encourage women’s participation in recreational and sport fishing.

For more information, visit the Municipal Institute for Women of La Paz Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IMMLPZ/, call (612) 123-3440, or email mu*****@*******ob.mx.