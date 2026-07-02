Baja Swim Series Challenge Returns at Chileno Bay

The Baja Swim Series will return to Chileno Bay on Saturday, Aug.1 with its continuous open-water swimming competition in the crystal-clear waters of the Sea of Cortés.

The event follows two successful competitions held in November 2025 and March 2026, continuing the series’ growing reputation among open-water swimmers of all experience levels. “It doesn’t matter if this is your first competition or if you are coming for the 12 kilometers,” Baja Swim Series founder and organizer said in a Facebook post. “What matters is taking the first stroke.”

Five Distances and Start Times

Participants may choose from five race distances: 500 meters, 1,500 meters, 4 kilometers, 8 kilometers and 12 kilometers. The first race begins at 7 a.m. A valid medical certificate is required for all participants.

Each course follows the coastline between Chileno Bay and Las Viudas before returning to the starting point.

All races except the 12-kilometer event have a three-hour time limit.

Competitor Praise and Event Spirit

Following the March event, competitor Katia Cao praised the organization and venue. “It was an incredible event; the venue is beautiful, and conditions couldn’t have been better,” Cao said. “The organization was excellent, and we were well looked after both in and out of the water, with medical staff and a great hydration and recovery area at the finish line. I still think it’s one of the best events I’ve ever participated in.”

The Baja Swim Series slogan reflects the spirit of the competition: “Where comfort ends, and the challenge begins.”

Registration is available in person at Los Cabos Swim & Surf Shop, by email at ba************@***il.com, or online at www.timermexico.com.

For more information, call (624) 104-8362.