Punta Nayu Development Approved in La Paz

On May 27, 2026, Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) launched a public consultation process for the proposed Integrated Tourist Development (DTI) Punta Nayu, a large-scale tourism project financed by Banco Mifel.

The development is an investment of more than 116 million pesos (approximately $6.7 million USD) and is planned to be built over a 25-year period. The project includes two golf courses, a hotel, residential and commercial areas, and accommodations with a capacity of 2,540 rooms.

The Punta Nayu master plan was unanimously approved by the Los Cabos City Council. As a condition of the approval, city officials required the developer to guarantee free public access to San Cristóbal Beach, which borders the project site.

The development will also include recreational facilities, parks, a botanical garden, and a sports and cultural center.

Sustainable Development Standards

According to project documents, the Punta Nayu Comprehensive Tourism Project is designed as a low-impact urban tourism development focused on the responsible and sustainable use of natural resources and the surrounding landscape. The project will occupy approximately 558.1 hectares (1,380 acres) and will be developed under strict environmental conservation standards.

A key argument supporting the project’s approval, presented by Councilman and Urban Development Commission President Jesús Alvarado, was its commitment to ensuring permanent public access to San Cristóbal Beach.

Public Beach Access Requirements

Under the approved plan, the developer must construct an 18-meter-wide paved avenue connecting the entrance of the development to the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat). The project must also include a public beach area equipped with parking, pedestrian walkways, restrooms, showers, palapas, and recreational facilities.

Among the principal conditions imposed by the Los Cabos City Council is the requirement that public beach access and the associated facilities be completed during the project’s first phase of construction.

This article was prepared using information published by El Sudcaliforniano (OEM): https://oem.com.mx/elsudcaliforniano.