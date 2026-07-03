Authorities Deploy Drones and Military Support for World Cup Weekend Security

Municipal police have expanded aerial surveillance to strengthen security in downtown Cabo San Lucas during World Cup weekend, with heightened operations planned for Sunday, July 5, when Mexico’s national soccer team faces England. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. at Estadio Banorte Azteca in Mexico City and will be televised worldwide.

Authorities said police drones are being used to enhance real-time monitoring and improve the response capabilities of officers on the ground. During the operation, police arrested a man allegedly caught committing acts of vandalism on private property in the downtown area.

Aerial Technology Strengthens Security Response

“The incorporation of aerial technology allows us to optimize surveillance efforts, prevent criminal activity, and provide a more efficient response to protect the peace and safety of Cabo families,” a municipal police spokesperson said.

The increased security effort will involve the Los Cabos Director of Public Security, Preventive Police, and Municipal Transit, working in coordination with the Mexican Navy. Officials said the joint Air Surveillance Operation will monitor several high-traffic areas throughout central Cabo San Lucas as part of ongoing measures to reinforce public safety.