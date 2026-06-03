Mexico Breaks Tourism Record With 26 Million Visitors

Mexico set four tourism records during the first quarter of 2026, including the arrival of more than 26 million international visitors, the highest figure recorded since 2010, Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora announced Friday.

Speaking during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference at the National Palace, Rodríguez Zamora said the country welcomed 26 million international visitors between January and March, a 10.2% increase compared with the same period last year. Tourism revenue surpassed $10.28 billion during the quarter.

European tourism to Mexico showed strong growth, with arrivals rising 34% from Spain, 17% from Italy, 16.4% from the United Kingdom and 15.5% from France.

Rodríguez Zamora said March was especially strong for the tourism sector. Mexico received 9.37 million international visitors during the month, an 11.9% increase from March 2025, while international tourist arrivals reached 4.49 million, up 7%.

Cruise tourism also posted gains. More than 1.3 million cruise passengers arrived in March, a 14.9% increase year over year, generating $113.82 million in revenue, 17.7% higher than the same period last year.

“We are working with cruise lines to increase local spending when passengers disembark at our ports,” Rodríguez Zamora said.

Targeting Chinese Tourism Market Growth

The tourism secretary also highlighted the government’s strategy to diversify international markets and reduce Mexico’s dependence on visitors from the United States. She identified China as a priority market, noting that it is currently the world’s largest source of outbound tourists, with about 155 million travelers annually and projections reaching 200 million by 2028.

Rodríguez Zamora said Mexico welcomed 107,000 Chinese tourists in 2025, a figure growing 8.2% annually and nearly 5% monthly.

She also announced that Mexico will participate for the first time next week in the Shanghai International Tourism Fair as part of a targeted strategy to attract Chinese travelers.

In addition, the government plans to relaunch the “China Seal,” a certification program for hotels, restaurants and travel agencies that meet standards tailored to Chinese tourists, including language services, digital integration and hospitality practices.

Mexico will also promote tourism through Chinese digital platforms such as WeChat and RedNote, using campaigns featuring Mexican content creators based in several Chinese cities.

“They aren’t looking only for sun and sand,” Rodríguez Zamora said. “They are looking for culture, cuisine and an international experience.”

Maya Train and Domestic Tourism Initiatives

She also highlighted the growth of the Maya Train, which recorded a 40% increase in international passengers during the first quarter, transporting more than 32,000 foreign tourists.

Rodríguez Zamora also presented the initiative “The Great Getaway: The Attraction of Tourism,” scheduled for June 18-21. The campaign will offer promotions, discounts and affordable travel packages aimed at encouraging domestic tourism throughout Mexico.