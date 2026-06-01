Photo Exhibition Opens at Cabo San Lucas Marina

A new photo exhibition showcasing the history of Los Cabos has opened at the Cabo San Lucas Marina through a collaborative effort involving The Place at Cabo, the Municipal Chronicle and the Los Cabos Historical Archive.

The exhibition features 20 historical photographs that trace key events, figures and developments that have shaped the municipality. The images offer visitors a glimpse into the people, traditions and historical milestones that form the foundation of Los Cabos’ identity.

Among the topics highlighted are the Pericú Indigenous people, the Manila Galleon trade route, maritime activities associated with the galleons and natural phenomena that have influenced the region’s history and collective memory.

Documenting Los Cabos’ Transformation

The exhibition also documents the transformation of Cabo San Lucas and surrounding communities, illustrating changes in local economic activities and the growth of Los Cabos into one of Mexico’s leading tourist destinations.

During the opening ceremony, Gilda Badillo, tourism promotion coordinator for Cabo San Lucas, encouraged residents and visitors to explore the exhibit and learn more about the history that has shaped the region.

Public Access and Cultural Impact

The exhibition is open to the public at the Cabo San Lucas Marina near The Place at Cabo, offering both residents and tourists an opportunity to engage with the area’s cultural heritage.

City officials said initiatives such as this help preserve historical memory, strengthen community identity and enhance the cultural experience for those who visit the municipality.