Volaris Launches Los Cabos – Puebla Route

Volaris on Monday launched a new direct route between Los Cabos and Puebla, strengthening domestic air connectivity and supporting tourism and business travel between central Mexico and one of the country’s leading Pacific destinations.

The new service connects Los Cabos and Puebla with an average flight time of about two hours. The addition marks continued growth in Los Cabos’ domestic air network, which has expanded from eight to 17 routes in less than a decade.

The route will operate four times a week, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, offering 744 seats weekly aboard aircraft configured with 186 economy-class seats. The service is expected to attract more than 35,000 visitors annually from Puebla.

Flights will depart Puebla at 1:25 p.m. and arrive in Los Cabos at 2:30 p.m. Return flights will leave Los Cabos at 3:15 p.m. and arrive in Puebla at 6:24 p.m., providing efficient service between the two destinations.

Expanding Domestic Markets and Connectivity

“This new route reinforces Los Cabos’ air connectivity strategy and consolidates the sustained growth we have achieved in recent years,” said Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board. “With the addition of this operation, we are advancing the diversification of domestic markets, which has grown by 42% over the past five years. Nine years ago, Los Cabos had eight domestic routes; today we have 17, reflecting the joint work with airlines such as Volaris to continue promoting the destination’s tourism development.”

Since 2007, air travel between Los Cabos and Puebla has played an important role in Mexico’s domestic aviation market. Through April 2026, the route had generated more than 11 million passenger movements, underscoring Puebla’s significance as a source market for Los Cabos tourism.

Volaris Routes Serving Los Cabos

The new service is part of Los Cabos’ broader air connectivity expansion strategy. Through Volaris, the destination now offers eight domestic routes, serving Bajío, Guadalajara, Tijuana, Mexicali, Culiacán, Toluca, Santa Lucía and Mexico City, in addition to Puebla.

“The opening of the Los Cabos – Puebla route is part of our strategy to continue strengthening connections within Mexico and bringing more people closer to key destinations across the country,” said Holger Blankenstein, Volaris executive vice president of airline operations and commercial activities. “With these four new weekly frequencies, we are facilitating access to one of the Pacific coast’s leading tourist destinations while responding to growing travel demand between central Mexico and Los Cabos with accessible and efficient options.”

The launch represents another step in strengthening Los Cabos’ domestic air network, expanding access to strategic markets and creating additional opportunities for tourism and economic growth in Baja California Sur.

FITURCA and Volaris said the new route reflects their ongoing commitment to expanding air connectivity, encouraging travel and supporting the continued development of Los Cabos as one of Mexico’s most competitive tourism destinations.