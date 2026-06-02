Teachers to Protest Across La Paz During Week of Demonstrations

Teachers in Baja California Sur will stage marches and sit-ins from June 1 – 5 as part of a national labor action demanding reforms to the pension system, improved medical care, and better working conditions.

The Baja California Sur Teachers’ Grassroots Movement announced it will join the nationwide strike organized by education workers in several states. The weeklong campaign includes demonstrations at multiple locations throughout La Paz aimed at drawing attention to concerns over salaries, benefits, and social security services.

Activities will begin Monday at 7:30 a.m. with a vehicular caravan leaving from the offices of Section 3 of the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE), located on Agustín Olachea Boulevard, known locally as Las Garzas, at the corner of Jalisco Street. Participants will travel to the Government Palace, where they plan to deliver a petition outlining their demands. The protest is part of a broader national mobilization by teachers’ organizations seeking changes to pension policies, employee benefits, and compensation.

Union Cites Years of Insufficient Progress

SNTE Section 3 General Secretary Elmuth Castillo announced the decision in a statement addressed to union representatives, education authorities, and the public. According to the statement, the mobilization follows consultations with union leaders and regional delegates, who concluded that previous efforts to resolve longstanding concerns had produced insufficient results.

“For years, the teachers’ union in Baja California Sur has prioritized institutional channels for resolving the problems affecting our colleagues,” the statement reads. “We have relied on dialogue, working meetings, and the submission of official letters, proposals, and counterproposals, trusting that substantial progress would be achieved through reaching agreements. However, the results obtained have been insufficient to meet the needs and demands of the workers.”

Week of Planned Demonstrations in La Paz

Organizers released the following schedule of actions:

Tuesday, June 2: Sit-in at the Baja California Sur offices of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) to demand a solution to issues related to the “dual employer” system.

Wednesday, June 3: Demonstrators will remain at the Government Palace while awaiting a response to the petition submitted during Monday’s march.

Thursday, June 4: Protest outside La Paz City Hall to request a municipal bonus for teachers.

Friday, June 5: Sit-in at the Government Palace, where participants will also discuss and define protest strategies for the week of June 8 – 12.

As of publication, state authorities had not publicly announced any agreements or resolutions related to the planned demonstrations.