Punta Colorada Development Project Seeks Public Input

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) has opened a public consultation period for the proposed “Punta Colorada” development project in Los Cabos.

The project calls for the construction of a tourist-residential complex featuring 222 residential lots and a boutique hotel. Planned amenities include clubhouses, beach clubs, sports areas, restaurants, a shop and an art gallery.

According to Semarnat’s environmental gazette, the consultation period began May 18 and will run through June 12.

During that time, interested parties may review the project’s environmental impact study and submit comments or propose additional prevention and mitigation measures through Semarnat’s electronic transparency portal or at Semarnat offices in Baja California Sur.

Sustainable Development in La Ribera

The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) describes Punta Colorada as a low-density, sustainable tourist-residential development with an estimated investment of more than 855 million pesos (about $49.1 million USD).

The project is being promoted by ARTIBUS OPUS, S.A. de C.V. and will be built on the Nuevas Palmas property in La Ribera. The development will cover more than 577,000 square meters.

Project planners say the design aims to blend with the natural environment and preserve the existing landscape. According to the proposal, 54% of the property will remain undeveloped, including coastal dunes, non-forest vegetation areas, lots and parks.

The development will also include sustainable infrastructure such as rooftop solar panels and a wastewater treatment plant designed to recycle 100% of treated water for irrigation.

Construction Timeline and Final Decision

Site preparation and construction are expected to take five years. The project timeline calls for work to begin in September 2026 and conclude in September 2030. The project’s operational lifespan is estimated at 50 years.

The master plan includes 222 single-family residential lots and a boutique hotel with 60 rooms and 40 residential villa units.

Authorities will consider public input as part of the final decision-making process.

More information, including an English-language version of the website, is available at: https://www.gob.mx/semarnat