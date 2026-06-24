La Paz Will Host 150 Young Entrepreneurs From Mexico at National Convention

The BCS state capitol of La Paz will host the National Convention of Junior Chamber International, which will take place in the fall for three days, between October 8 – 11, reported the president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic in Baja California Sur (Coparmex), Paul Valdiviezo.

The JCI senator and Convention director explained that the Junior Chamber is an international non-profit federation made up of young entrepreneurs, between the ages of 18 and 40, with a presence in more than 100 countries, whose mission it is to strengthen leadership, social responsibility and the entrepreneurial spirit, as well as promoting positive and sustainable changes in their respective communities.

“We are convinced that holding this convention in our city represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen La Paz’s position as a destination for high-level conventions and events that generate various benefits,” said Valdiviezo. Who specified, that the national and international meeting place promise of La Paz as a host destination; would become a sustainable tourism event gathering. Aligned with responsible practices and conscious development; that would strengthen the visibility of projects led by young people.

The JCI National Convention, entitled “Connecting Leadership, Community and Sustainability”, will be held at the Westmarine Waterfront Hotel La Paz, located in the tourist corridor from La Paz to Pichilingue. During the event, a tribute will be paid to Junior Senator Gerardo Mendoza. Last year, the convention was held in the city of Querétaro last October, and this year, La Paz was chosen, beating out proposals from Huatulco and Puerto Escondido.