Water Bills Arrive on Time But not the Water

The frustration is shared by many residents of Cabo San Lucas: water bills arrive on time, but the water often does not.

Thousands of families across the city say they receive water only intermittently, while monthly service charges continue without interruption. Many residents report paying high water bills despite receiving little or no water for weeks at a time. In some neighborhoods, households wait more than 40 days for drinking water to arrive through the city’s distribution network.

The situation has become one of the city’s most persistent infrastructure challenges. Residents say they are being billed regularly for a service that, in many areas, reaches homes only about nine times a year.

Infrastructure Struggles to Meet Growing Demand

Cabo San Lucas relies primarily on Desalination Plant No. 1, which produces 130 liters of water per second, along with an aqueduct that transports water from San José del Cabo.

Together, the two systems are expected to meet the needs of Cabo San Lucas’ population of well over 200,000. However, many residents say the city’s existing infrastructure has failed to keep pace with rapid population growth.

Residents in neighborhoods including Lienzo Charro, Arcos del Sol, Miramar, Venados, Caribe, Mesa Colorada, Lomas del Sol, El Tezal, Jardines del Sol, Cangrejos and Acuario report waiting at least 40 days between water deliveries under the city’s rationing system.

The situation is even more severe in northern neighborhoods such as Palmas, Palmas Homex, Gastélum and Cabo Fierro, where residents living on higher elevations say they often wait longer than 40 days for water service.

Families Install Private Storage Systems

To cope with the unreliable supply, many families have installed added water tanks, cisterns and storage systems. Residents of the Infonavit Brisas del Pacífico neighborhood recently staged a protest demanding a solution from Oomsapas, the municipal water utility, carrying signs and repeating a common complaint: “We are being charged for air.”

Residents say the problem extends beyond water shortages to the bills they continue to receive.

Excessive Bills Despite Minimal Service

“What upsets us is how it’s possible that the water bill of 1,000 or 1,500 pesos arrives regularly. Literally, they are charging us for air. Water reaches us every 40 days if we’re lucky. Because of the lack of water, we have to buy water from delivery trucks, and honestly, they are abusing us because they charge us 300 or 400 pesos to fill just one rooftop tank,” said Crisna García, a resident of the neighborhood.

In addition to inconsistent service, many customers say they are receiving bills with charges they consider excessive and inconsistent with their actual water consumption.

Charitable Donations Also Affected

The controversy also extends to voluntary contributions collected through water bills. For years, customers could make small donations through their monthly statements to support emergency services, including the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department and the Mexican Red Cross.

“We are in the same situation. It has been some time since we received the donations people make. Those one or two pesos included in the water bill were intended to help meet the needs of the Red Cross and the fire department. We used to receive around 70,000 pesos per month, but more than a year ago, that stopped,” said Juan Carbajal, commander of the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department.

Growing Gap Between Infrastructure and Population

As Cabo San Lucas continues to grow and demand for water increases, thousands of families continue to face the same reality each month: the bill arrives on time, but the water does not.

The lack of a reliable water supply, the added expense of purchasing water from private delivery trucks, complaints over high utility charges and uncertainty about the fate of voluntary donations have transformed the monthly water bill into more than a utility invoice. For many residents, it has become a recurring reminder of the widening gap between the city’s aging water infrastructure and the needs of its rapidly expanding population.