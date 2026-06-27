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Live Reggae Music Returns to Cabo San Lucas

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
June 27, 2026
Poster advertising International Reggae Day with a tropical sunset, palm trees, and speakers; features bold ‘REGGAE DAY’ text and Cabo Drink logo. Poster advertising International Reggae Day with a tropical sunset, palm trees, and speakers; features bold ‘REGGAE DAY’ text and Cabo Drink logo.

Live reggae music returns to downtown Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday, July 1, when the band B-Side performs at the second-floor Cabo Drink Bar beginning at 10 p.m.

The venue is near the corner of Marina Boulevard and across the street from The Place at Cabo (the former Grey Ghost Hotel). Admission is free, making the event a rare opportunity for reggae fans to enjoy live music in the heart of Cabo.

Reggae’s role in Cabo’s music scene

Reggae has long been part of Cabo San Lucas’ diverse musical landscape. The genre, which originated in Jamaica and is rooted in African musical traditions, found a natural home in Baja California Sur as the region began attracted surfers, expatriates and international travelers. Reggae’s relaxed rhythms blended seamlessly with the area’s beach bars, surf culture and laid-back coastal lifestyle.

Over the years, reggae established a place alongside classic rock and traditional Mexican music. Although live reggae performances have never been common in Cabo San Lucas, B-Side’s upcoming concert offers fans a chance to experience the genre in an intimate setting.

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Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
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Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
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