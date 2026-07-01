BCS Residents Urged to Conserve Water During Hot Season

The Municipal Water, Sewerage and Sanitation System Operating Agency (OOMSAPAS) is urging residents across Baja California Sur to use drinking water responsibly during the hot season, when demand typically rises.

According to the agency, “At this time of year, demand for water increases significantly, and there is also a greater risk of interruptions in the electricity supply, which can temporarily affect the operation of the distribution system,” a spokesperson said.

Power Outages Disrupt Water Service

OOMSAPAS Director Abimael Ibarra explained that the agency relies on electricity to operate its wells, pumping equipment and booster stations that deliver water to homes in La Paz, Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo.

“When power outages occur due to causes beyond our control, some areas of Baja California Sur may experience delays in water service or reduced water pressure while service is being restored,” Ibarra said.

He added that operational crews are prepared to restart the hydraulic infrastructure as soon as electrical service is restored, with the goal of returning water service to normal as quickly as possible and minimizing the impact on residents.

Residents Urged to Conserve Water

Ibarra urged residents to avoid wasting water by checking for leaks in household plumbing, reusing water whenever possible and limiting nonessential, high-consumption activities.

“We ask the public to use water responsibly, especially during these months of higher consumption,” Ibarra said. “Every liter we conserve helps ensure more families have access to water and strengthens the system’s operation during periods of peak demand.”