Cabo San Lucas Promotes Recycling with Permanent Collection Center

The Cabo San Lucas City Council has issued an open invitation for residents to use the city’s new Permanent Collection Center, a recycling facility designed to promote responsible waste management and strengthen the community’s recycling culture.

Located on delegation grounds, the center aims to encourage greater public participation in environmental stewardship. It will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., providing an accessible drop-off location for recyclable materials.

Accepted items include plastics, cardboard, glass, Tetra Pak containers, aluminum, batteries, expired medications and electronic waste.

Environmental Program Encourages Sustainable Habits

Karina de la O Uribe, a spokesperson for the delegation, said the center’s primary goal is to provide residents with a practical choice for proper waste disposal while helping reduce pollution in the community.

“These types of environmental programs encourage long-term sustainable habits and foster greater awareness of the importance of recycling,” Uribe said. She also called for active community participation, emphasizing that environmental protection is a shared responsibility. “We invite all families and members of the public to take advantage of this opportunity. Every action counts when it comes to protecting our environment and building a better future for future generations.”

She added that the success of initiatives like the Permanent Collection Center depends on collaboration between residents and local authorities.

“Working together allows us to continue making progress toward a cleaner, more organized municipality that is committed to environmental sustainability,” Uribe said.