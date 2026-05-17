Whale Shark Season in La Paz Closes for the Season

The 2025–2026 whale shark season in La Paz concluded after five and a half months with 56 identified specimens, 950 total sightings, and 45,350 visitors, according to preliminary figures from the regulatory committee.

The season ran from Nov. 12, 2025, to April 30, 2026. Officials noted that data is still being finalized following the official closure last Thursday.

Héctor Aguilar, a member of the La Paz Whale Shark Committee, said February and March recorded both the highest number of visitors and the greatest concentration of sharks in the bay.“February and March, being the months with the highest visitor numbers, are also the months with the most shark sightings, allowing for a smooth flow of activity and ensuring a satisfactory experience for everyone,” Aguilar said.

Tour demand remained strong throughout the season, with excursions fully booked from opening day. Prices ranged from 1,300 to 1,800 pesos per person. Committee records show February had 9,455 visitors and March 9,419, making them the busiest months. November had the lowest attendance at 4,478 visitors, followed by December with 8,418, January with 8,141, and April closing with 5,439.

Of the 56 whale sharks identified, 20 were documented in the area for the first time. Aguilar said the population observed in the bay continues to follow historical patterns, consisting primarily of juvenile males. Data shows that 94.4% of recorded individuals were male, while 3.7% were female.

La Paz Bay serves as a seasonal feeding ground for juvenile whale sharks, particularly males, from November to April, when water conditions favor plankton concentration at the surface.

The 2024–2025 season was cut short due to food shortages and low water temperatures that caused the sharks to migrate.

“There’s a small margin of error since the season just closed and data is still being processed, but the figures are accurate,” Aguilar said.