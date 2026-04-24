Cow Plop Bingo Fundraiser Was aTotal Success

The cowboy-themed fundraiser held at the El Ancón Sports Complex was a landmark success for the East Cape, demonstrating the power of community-led initiatives when backed by dedicated philanthropy. Organized by the Los Barriles Rotary Club, the event saw over 1,200 bingo tickets sold and $320,000 pesos raised.

All proceeds from the day are dedicated to the El Ancón Sports Complex. Linda Snider, President of the Los Barriles Rotary, and Brittany Ochoa were instrumental in the coordination, ensuring the event remained free for all attendees while focusing on the future of this regional landmark.

The event’s success was secured by the John Gullo Family Foundation, which covered all operational expenses and the prize money. This ensured that every peso raised from bingo sales went directly toward the sports complex. For John, this hands-on community involvement is an integral part of his life, whether in the United States or here in Mexico. “I’m a small town guy, and I love this town,” John, who bought his house in Los Barriles six years ago, shared during the festivities. “I want to touch the people, and that’s really it. Connecting people through sports.”

The fundraiser served as a critical platform to highlight the necessity of a functional, well-maintained, and accessible sports complex for the region. A facility of this scale is a vital tool for community organization and youth development. Currently, the space is not connected to electricity, which means no access after dark when it’s cool enough to take advantage of it. That’s just one of the many priorities Linda and Brittany are focused on for the park.

John’s commitment to this specific facility stems from a philosophy rooted in tangible results rather than bureaucracy. He views the sports complex as a place to harness leadership in the next generation. “Show me that wise cocky kid, I’ll show you a leader,” he noted. “It’s up to me to harness that leadership.” That was John’s philosophy during his working days, which he now applies to philanthropy.

While the event celebrated a win for local infrastructure, it also offered a glimpse into the background of its primary benefactor. John’s journey to Baja California Sur began humbly in poverty on the East Coast. He attributes his trajectory to a pivotal lesson in accountability and trust learned at 15 after an accident with his father’s car.

“When you’re born, you get a name, it’s a good name. It’s what you do with that name that’s important,” he recalls. This focus on integrity has driven his “can-do” attitude, whether in his career owning and managing over 50 Burger King locations or as a promoter of professional pickleball, a sport he credits with saving his life following a five-bypass surgery.

John Gullo’s story is one of grit and the refusal to let “brick walls” stop progress. For those looking to understand the man behind the foundation, his life story will be officially released this May 2026. The book features an introduction by a former NBA player and details John’s transition from the business world to his current legacy in the East Cape.

The fundraiser proved that when local leadership, like the Los Barriles Rotary, and private foundations work in tandem, the entire region benefits. As John says, “… in my book, I have this saying: everything comes to he who awaits, as long as he who waits, work is like hell while he awaits. There are no free rides.” The sentiment remains exactly as he described it: that patience is only rewarded when it’s backed by relentless effort.

Watch for the release of John Gullo’s book this May to learn more about his journey, how he founded the first professional pickleball tournament and was inducted into the Pickleball Hall of Fame, and his vision for the future of Baja California Sur.

To donate to the Los Barriles Rotary: https://www.losbarrilesrotaryclub.org

For more on John and his book: https://www.johnagullo.com/