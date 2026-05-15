Southwest Airlines Announces New Direct Connection Between Las Vegas and Cabo

As the international airline industry faces pressure from rising fuel costs, prompting route cuts and operational adjustments, Southwest Airlines has announced an expansion of its nonstop flight network from Las Vegas to several key tourist destinations, including Mexico.

The airline said in early May that it will add new nonstop routes from Las Vegas beginning June 4, 2026, through early 2027. The expansion is aimed at strengthening Las Vegas’ role as a major U.S. hub for air travel to Mexico, where Southwest already operates hundreds of daily flights.

As part of the international growth plan, Southwest will expand service to popular Mexican destinations including Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos, all considered strategic markets for American tourism. Tickets for the new routes are already available on the airline’s website.

The expansion also includes new service to Fresno and Santa Rosa, California; Anchorage, Alaska; and San José, Costa Rica.