Delta Airlines Suspends Flights to Los Cabos

Delta Air Lines is reducing flights from Seattle to several Mexican destinations, with changes expected to last through the summer and fall.

In late April, the airline announced cuts affecting service to Cancún, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, as carriers adjust schedules amid rising jet fuel prices linked to U.S. involvement in Iran.

Delta said Seattle – Cancún service will be suspended from June 2 through Nov. 8, 2026. Flights to Los Cabos will operate only on Saturdays from June 2 through June 30, before being suspended from July 1 through Nov. 8.

Affected customers can still reach Cancún via Salt Lake City or Atlanta on Delta, or via Mexico City on Aeromexico, according to the airline. Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta will remain accessible through Delta connections in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles.

“Delta is updating its planned service from Seattle to Cancún, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta as part of its ongoing planning for the summer and fall seasons,” a Delta spokesperson said. “We apologize for any inconvenience.” The airline added that it remains committed to key international leisure markets and expects most affected routes to return during the peak winter travel season in 2027.

The Atlanta-based carrier said the changes are part of routine network planning. It also announced a temporary suspension of its Salt Lake City -Little Rock route, which will pause June 6, 2026, and resume Sept. 8, 2026.

The airline said that affected customers will be contacted directly with alternative travel options.