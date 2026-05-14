Dream Delayed but Still Very Much Afloat

Have you ever pursued a dream, an idea, or a project with such intense determination, focus, and integrity that no matter what obstacles you may encounter along the way, irrespective of drama, hardship, or discouragement, you kept to your vision, actions, and goals?

Allow me to introduce you to someone who is pursuing his dream with that spirit and mindset: Gerardo Orduño, a 27-year-old from Sinaloa.

Gerardo set sail from La Paz on April 22, bound for Topolobampo, on an estimated 450-kilometer (280-mile) solo rowing journey across the Gulf of California. For perspective, the distance between Los Angeles, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, is approximately 435 km (270 miles). Gerardo is attempting to row slightly further than that entire desert stretch.

The project, in the works since last year, contemplates a journey between three and five days, depending on sea conditions and other variables. The wind and currents highly influence the duration of the crossing in tandem with the athlete’s physical performance. Gerardo has been training diligently, especially around Espíritu Santo Island, and started his crossing prepared and ready.

For Gerardo, this crossing is the culmination of an idea that began years ago. “It all started when I was in high school… I saw some people kayaking, and it wasn’t very common to see them at that time, and I said I want to one day paddle from La Paz to Topolobampo,” he explained.

His motivation was solidified further by the example of Abraham Levy. This explorer is a Mexican navigator famous for his extreme maritime adventures, particularly his pioneering solo kayak expedition around the Mexican coastline. In 2008, Abraham Levy became the first person to solo-navigate the entire 11,000-kilometer (6,835-mile) Mexican coastline in a kayak. Following this journey, he achieved world fame in 2015 by rowing solo from Spain to Mexico in 106 days.

Observing Levy’s Atlantic crossing provided a clear framework for Gerardo’s own progress: the understanding that mastering a regional endurance route is a necessary foundation for larger global objectives. “If he could cross an ocean like that,” Gerardo explained, “I can do something smaller and then eventually achieve something bigger.”

Inspired by Levy in multiple ways, Gerardo named his vessel “Cascarita” as well, the same name Levy used. The Story: While stopping in a coastal community in Oaxaca, a curious young boy asked Levy, “Oye, ¿de verdad vienes desde tan lejos en esa cascarita?” (“Hey, did you really come from so far in that little shell?”).

While Gerardo’s ‘Cascarita’ might be mistaken for a standard kayak, the distinction is vital. She is a specialized rowing vessel, designed with the structural integrity required for the high-performance demands of the open sea. Measuring six meters (approximately 20 feet) and weighing roughly 200 kilograms (approximately 440 pounds), this carbon-fiber craft represents a 3-million-peso investment in technical precision and resilience.

The boat comes with solar panels and lithium batteries that power its satellite and navigation systems. It’s equipped with a self-righting mechanism that ensures the vessel returns to its original state if challenged by the waves. It is built for extreme transitions, having already proven its buoyancy and resilience by withstanding a Category 3 hurricane.

Before departing on his solo crossing, Gerardo shared: “The main challenge will be physical fatigue, possible technical failures, and sea conditions.”

Leaving La Paz on April 22, he planned his itinerary to take advantage of the natural elements. Armed with his determination and accompanied by a specialized ocean vessel for logistical support during the trip, Gerardo was set to fulfill his dream. Cheered by his supporters, he planned to paddle to Espíritu Santo Island. He would spend the first night on the island, rest, and wait for the right currents to propel him forward, natural conditions dictating the pace of progress.

However, he was presented with an unexpected detour.

In a video he shared on his social media on April 24th, he explains that “… the Port Authority of La Paz informs me that I needed to return immediately … to verify some documentation.” He also added, “They’re just doing their job, and it must be respected. Their responsibility is even greater: to safeguard the lives of all sailors and navigators. So, I’m heading back to La Paz now.”

In his message, he acknowledged that while he had planned to arrive in Topolobampo on Saturday, complying with the rules took precedence. “Acting otherwise would be extremely irresponsible,” he added.

“There’s been a lot of drama throughout this entire project—when one thing doesn’t happen, something else does—but that’s how it goes,” expressed the kayaker. “We’ll dock, complete the required documentation they’re asking for, and then head back out to sea.”

In the video, he thanked the authorities involved for his safety and expressed his appreciation for the support he’s received from both the port authorities in La Paz and Topolobampo. For the full video and to join the journey, follow Gerardo on Instagram at: @Travesia_a_remo.

For more on my work: www.naailahauladin.com or reach me on WhatsApp at: +52 612 141 8002

Naailah Auladin is a life and relationship doula in La Paz, specializing in guiding individuals and families during periods of emotional trauma, crisis, and mental unrest. She focuses on teaching and inspiring individuals to take responsibility and ownership in participating in their civic duties, prioritizing the well-being of “self” first, as she believes that fostering and maintaining well-managed emotional, mental, and physical health is our primary civic duty. ,