500 Plus Swimmers in Cortes Open Generates Huge Economic Impact

More than 500 swimmers participated in the fourth edition of the Cortés Open Los Cabos, a competition that has established itself as one of the largest open-water swimming events in Baja California Sur and northwestern Mexico.

According to the Municipal Tourism Department, 74 percent of participants traveled from outside the city, reinforcing Los Cabos’ reputation as a sports tourism destination capable of hosting major competitions.

The event attracted more than 500 athletes, each accompanied on average by 2.1 guests. Visitors stayed more than three nights, benefiting hotels, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses across the region.

Municipal officials estimated the event generated an economic impact of nearly 10 million pesos, or about $580,000 USD, through visitor spending and hotel occupancy.

Municipal Tourism Director Ana Gabriela Navarro said competitions like the Cortés Open strengthen Los Cabos’ standing as a national leader in sports tourism by combining athletic competition with tourism experiences.

“With positive results in organization, participation and tourism impact, the event continues to position itself as one of the destination’s most important sporting competitions,” Navarro said.

While athletes praised the event’s success, some participants noted that both the Cortés Open and the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon La Paz would benefit from being scheduled during cooler months, such as between November and March, because of the region’s intense heat.