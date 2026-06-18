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Coyote 300 Brings 200 Racers From Cabo to La Paz

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
June 18, 2026
Off-road UTV kicking up a large cloud of dirt on a dusty track, headlights on. Off-road UTV kicking up a large cloud of dirt on a dusty track, headlights on.

More than 200 vehicles are expected to compete in the upcoming Coyote 300 off-road race, one of the premier motorsports events in Baja California Sur, according to Víctor Montaño, director of public relations for the Los Cabos City Council.

Montaño said vehicle inspections will be conducted Saturday, June 20, in downtown Cabo San Lucas as part of the event’s safety and compliance procedures. The inspections are designed to ensure all participating vehicles meet competition regulations before the race begins.

Race Route and Event Details

The race will officially start on June 21, when competitors set out across various regions of Baja California. The annual event attracts drivers, support teams and motorsports enthusiasts from throughout BCS and beyond.

Montaño said the Coyote 300 also serves as an important driver of sports tourism, generating economic activity for communities along the race route through increased visitor spending and participation.

The race will begin at Migriño Beach in Cabo San Lucas and conclude at El Tecolote Beach in La Paz.

Closing Festivities in La Paz

Organizers have planned activities for competitors and spectators at the finish line. A performance by the musical group Su Majestad La Brissa is scheduled as part of the closing festivities, providing a family-friendly celebration to mark the conclusion of the traditional off-road race.

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Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
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Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
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