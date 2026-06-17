Cabo San Lucas Fishermen Make History by Winning 2026 Pelagic Triple Crown

Sportfishing has once again placed Cabo San Lucas on the international stage with the victory of the local boat La Chingona, whose name, while once considered a derogatory term in Mexican Spanish, has evolved into an expression of admiration and excellence.

The La Chingona team was crowned champion during the 11th edition of the 2026 Pelagic Triple Crown Fishing Tournament, prevailing over some of the most experienced crews on the circuit. The team earned $106,750 USD in prize money marking a historic achievement for Cabo San Lucas sportfishing.

The tournament brought together 35 boats competing for a total prize purse of approximately 5.7 million pesos ($332,000 USD), making it one of the most prestigious fishing competitions in the Baja California Sur region. Participants targeted dorado, wahoo, and tuna, three of the most emblematic species found in the waters of the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez.

Local Team Dominates Competition

The release division proved to be one of the most competitive categories, thanks to the caliber of the participating crews and the strategic demands of the format. Antonio Bojórquez, a prominent member of the La Chingona team, said the victory was the result of years of dedication and hard work on the water.

“We are very happy to have been able to participate. Winning this tournament is very important for us. We were competing against captains and crews with great experience and strength in this type of tournament. This is a great achievement for us,” Bojórquez said.

He added that the championship carries special significance because the team is composed of fishermen who were born and raised in Cabo San Lucas.

“We’re a local team. This is hard work, and we managed to win the tournament after beating some great teams. Winning this tournament represents a lot of effort,” Bojórquez said.

Second Title for Cabo Crew

Another local team also captured a title during the event. El Más Crudo, captained by Carlos “Sharluko” Peralta, won the tournament’s tuna division, further demonstrating the strength of Cabo San Lucas crews on the competitive fishing circuit.

The victory adds to the team’s growing list of accomplishments. Peralta and his crew previously captured first place in the 44th Annual Bisbee’s Black & Blue Tournament, one of the world’s premier sportfishing events, held annually in Cabo San Lucas each October.