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Mexicans Make 7 Tons of Guacamole at the Avocado Festival

bySara Aguilar
April 20, 2026
Large stainless steel cauldron filled with bright green food, volunteers in green-and-white vests stirring it under a festival tent. Large stainless steel cauldron filled with bright green food, volunteers in green-and-white vests stirring it under a festival tent.

In the heart of Michoacán, the municipality of Tancítaro transformed one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes into a world record. During the 2026 Guacamole Festival, the largest guacamole on the planet was prepared, weighing over 6,800 kilograms and breaking the Guinness World Record for the Largest Guacamole.

More than 800 people participated in this collective feat, which took about two and a half hours, mixing tons of fresh avocados with other traditional ingredients such as onion, serrano pepper, tomato, and lime juice.

Incredibly, it wasn’t just about breaking a record but about celebrating the identity of a region considered the world’s avocado capital.

Group of young volunteers in hairnets and masks stirring large bowls of green salsa under a canopy at a community food event.

This achievement surpassed previous records and gave the title to this municipality, solidifying its global leadership in the production of this fruit, also known as green gold.

It celebrates not only gastronomy but also the pride and identity of a region that once again puts the name of Michoacán on top.

In the end, the enormous guacamole was the perfect excuse to get together and savor this milestone that literally tasted like Mexico.

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Sara Aguilar
Sara, born in Mexico City, holds diplomas in cultural history, ESL instruction and broadcasting. She joined the Gringo Gazette in 2005, contributing stories on culture, history and news. She also paints in watercolor and occasionally writes under pen names.
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bySara Aguilar
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